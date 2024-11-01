Pursuecare To Participate In Behavioral Health Tech Panel On Regulatory Shifts In Substance Use Disorder Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PursueCare will join a panel of experts at BHT 2024 to discuss the pressing need to address regulations impacting substance use disorder treatment.

- Nick MercadanteMIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PursueCare, an innovative leader in virtual addiction treatment, will join a panel of industry experts to discuss the pressing need to address regulations impacting substance use disorder (SUD) treatment at the upcoming Behavioral Health Tech (BHT 2024) Conference. Held at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Ariz., from November 5-7, 2024, the annual event gathers top experts leading solutions in mental health and addiction care, health plans, and policymakers to discuss technology's role in advancing treatment access and effectiveness.With the recent launch of FDA-authorized digital therapeutics RESET® and RESET-O®, PursueCare has continued to expand digital-first treatment options for SUD and opioid use disorder (OUD). Along with other leading virtual providers, PursueCare's telehealth medical care and therapy have brought life-saving treatment and expertise to millions of Americans living in federally-designated mental health care professional shortage areas (HPSAs). Despite this progress, outdated state and federal regulations that were once waived during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency now threaten access to essential care.The DEA recently proposed rules requiring in-person visits for telehealth prescriptions of life-saving medications like buprenorphine have been widely debated, raising concerns about continuity of care, quality, and accessibility. PursueCare's Founder and CEO, Nicholas Mercadante, is also an attorney with healthcare regulatory expertise. He will discuss these issues on a BHT 2024 panel exploring what impacts SUD treatment and the at-risk populations the company serves.“We're at a pivotal time in addiction treatment,” Mercadante stated.“New policies must account for the reality of patients needing accessible care that can meet and engage them on their terms. The regulatory climate remains uncertain but I'm optimistic that this bi-partisan issue can be solved so that treaters like PursueCare can focus on saving lives.”Recently, PursueCare was selected as one of three Mental and Behavioral Health Rising Star companies at the 6th Annual Digital Health Hub Awards. Reflecting on this recognition, Mercadante remarked:“We continue to garner recognition for the impact we are making, and our comprehensive low-barrier approach to treating this chronic condition. We believe that by sharing our positive outcomes, our industry and regulators can lock arms around removing barriers, creating more access to solutions that save lives and reduce cost.”Mercadante's session,“Navigating the Impact of Regulations on SUD Treatment in the U.S.,” will occur on November 6, 2024, at 2:15 p.m. MST. Joining him are notable panelists:.Jessica Kantor – Fast Company (Moderator).Angela Colistra, Ph.D – Advisory Council for Substance Use, PA.Jessica Johnson – Director of Complex Health Solutions Research & Development, CareSource.John Snook – Chief Policy Officer, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.Stephanie Strong –Founder and CEO, Boulder CarePanelists will examine recent regulatory developments and their potential impact on SUD treatment, offering attendees insights into how policy shifts may shape the future of care quality and accessibility.About PursueCarePursueCare provides personalized virtual addiction treatment for individuals across nine states (CT, KY, MA, ME, NH, NJ, OH, PA, and WV). PursueCare's mission is to increase access to chronic care through telehealth. Patients engage with a multi-disciplinary team providing medical care, counseling, psychiatry, and pharmacy. FDA-authorized digital cognitive behavioral therapy, RESET® and RESET-O®, supports recovery 24/7. PursueCare accept private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid. Learn more at and . For full Disclaimers please visit /disclaimer .

