US Telemedicine Market Forecast: $131.49 Billion Valuation At 2032 With 17.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US Telemedicine Market

Progression in digital is driving the US telemedicine demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US telemedicine market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants.The market for US telemedicine is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 30.29 billion in 2023, is poised to reach USD 131.49 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2032.Market Introduction:Telemedicine indicates distant detection and cure of patients utilizing telecommunication technologies. Through stable video conferencing, mobile apps, and alternate digital platforms, patients can discuss with healthcare experts from the relief of their homes, abolishing the requirement for in-person visits to medical prerequisites.Telemedicine sanctions patients to fix virtual engagements with healthcare donors for everyday inspection, investigative visits, and non exigency medical issues. These discourses permit real-time interaction and communication between patients and donors, advancing customized care and patient engagement. Growing funding from the US government is impacting the US telemedicine market favorably.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleKey Report Highlights:.The US telemedicine market size was valued at USD 30.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 131.49 billion by 2032..The provision of consultations and therapies through electronic communication and digital platforms fuels the need for practicing telemedicine in the US..The market segmentation is primarily based on components, applications, modes of delivery, and end users.Competitive Landscape:The US telemedicine market is portrayed by competitiveness. The top market contenders, such as.Allscripts.AMD Global Telemedicine.BioTelemetry.Cerner.Cisco Systems.Honeywell International.InTouch Technologies.McKesson Corporation.OBS Medical.GE Healthcare.Iron Bow Technologies.American Well Corporation.Teladoc Health.Medvivo Group.AMC Health.Medtronic.Siemens Healthcare.Asahi Kasei..In April 2024, the Joint Commission declared the initiation of a contemporary telehealth accreditation program targeted at hospitals and healthcare firms providing distance care..In July 2023, Travel insurer Faye embarked on contemporary telemedicine service in association with Air Doctor, improving its exigency medical coverage.Growth Drivers and Opportunities:Reassuring Directives by US Government: The reassuring directives by the US government for the augmentation of telemedicine fuels the US telemedicine market growth. For instance, in 2023, the government conceded 65 million USD under the Distance Learning, Telemedicine, and Broadband Program to augment telemedicine services in rural regions.Surge in Remote Healthcare Solutions: The market is anticipated to grow due to the growing demand for distant healthcare solutions. Rural regions especially are anticipated to propel the demand for telemedicine due to advantages such as expenditure savings on travel and time efficiency.Growing Cases of Detrimental Illnesses: The growing existence of detrimental illnesses and maturing populations are the drivers of the market. Detrimental illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension need continuing handling and methodical observing, which can be resource-concentrated and cumbersome for both patients and healthcare staff.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingSegmental Overview:By Component Outlook.HardwareoTelemedicine CartsoKiosksoDigital CamerasoTelemedicine KitsoMobile Medical DevicesoOther Devices.Softwares & ServicesoRemote Patient Monitoring Software & ServicesoReal-Time Interaction Software & ServicesoStore-And-Forward Software & ServicesoRemote Order Entry ServiceoOthersBy Application Outlook:.Teleradiology.Telepsychiatry.Telestroke.Tele-ICU.Teledermatology.Teleconsultation.Other ApplicationsBy Mode of Delivery Outlook:.Mobile Health Apps.Virtual.Telehealth Portals & Kiosks.OthersBy End User Outlook:.Providers.Payers.PatientsInquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buyingBrowse PMR's US Telemedicine Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:US Telemedicine Industry Anticipated To Achieve USD 131.49 billion by 2032, With a CAGR of 1.7% from 2024 – 2032Browse More Research Reports:Hand Sanitizer MarketFace Mask MarketJapan Cancer Vaccines MarketVascular Access Device MarketIsolation Beds MarketAbout Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+ +1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.