Schützenhof Paderborn: Green Catering Promotes Region And Produces Biogas

Schützenhof Paderborn. (Photo: Winfried Henke 2013)

Schützenhof has implemented the ReFood program, a food waste management system that ensures all food waste collected is processed into energy.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe has recently recertified Schützenhof Paderborn in Germany. First certified in 2013, the event center is located in a park area rich in tradition. Paderborn is a dynamic city with a history spanning 1,200 years. Surrounded by meadows and trees, Schützenhof Paderborn houses five multifunctional rooms, covering over 3,000 square meters. Events range from parties and weddings to banquets, conferences and trade fairs. Schützenhof is the largest event venue in the region hosting over 400 events with over 100,000 guests each year.ReFood InitiativeCatering for many diverse events with a sustainable agenda is a key focus of the Schützenhof Paderborn. Food waste is also tackled in the property's sustainability strategy. Schützenhof has implemented the ReFood program, a food waste management system that ensures all food waste collected is processed into renewable energy. This initiative significantly reduces the venue's carbon footprint by diverting food waste from landfills, where it would produce harmful methane emissions. Instead, the waste is converted into biogas, a clean and renewable energy source. This program not only helps in managing waste sustainably but also contributes to the production of green energy, aligning with Schützenhof's commitment to environmental responsibility.Vegan and Seasonal MenuSchützenhof's restaurant and catering services feature a vegan and also a seasonal menu that prioritize locally sourced ingredients. By offering vegan options, environmental impacts associated with animal farming is reduced. Animal agriculture is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, focusing on seasonal produce supports local farmers and reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance food transportation. In line with the property's sustainability goals, this practice promotes regional businesses and farms, and ensures fresher, more nutritious meals for guests.Regional Organic BeveragesLocally produced, certified organic beverages provided in reusable glass bottles are offered to guests. This initiative also minimizes transportation distances reducing the property's carbon emissions and ecological footprint. Using reusable glass bottles further enhances sustainability efforts by eliminating single-use plastic waste. Supporting local beverage producers guarantees guests enjoy high-quality, eco-friendly drinks and strengthens regional economic activity.ContactMaria RodehuthGeneral ManagerPaderborner Stadthallen-Betriebs GmbHHeiersmauer 45-5133098 PaderbornGermanyTelephone 05251 10394-0Fax 05251 10394-88* ...

