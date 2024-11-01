Opportunities To Advance Equitable Transit-Oriented Development That Supports Affordable Housing Production

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HUDs Office of Policy Development and Research

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

From 10:00 am-Noon ET

HYBRID EVENT - VIRTUAL AND IN PERSON AT HUD HEADQUARTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, HUD's Office of Policy Development & Research (PD&R) will host a hybrid PD&R Quarterly Update on transit-oriented development (TOD). The first panel at the event will look at TOD projects that promote affordable options near transit, while also enabling all community members-regardless of income, ethnicity, gender, or ability-to enjoy mixed-use, walkable neighborhoods. The second panel will explore opportunities to leverage existing and future transportation resources at the federal, state, and local level to build more affordable housing near transit.

Panel Discussion: Putting the "e" in TOD: Ensuring Equity in Transit-Oriented Development



Kristy Chambers, CEO, Columbus Community Center

Chris Iglesias, Chief Executive Officer, The Unity Council

Eryn Deeming Kehe, AICP, Urban Policy and Development Manager, Planning, Research and Development, Metro Moderator: Solomon Greene, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Policy Development and Research, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Panel Discussion: Leveraging Transportation Resources for Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Production



Jake Day, Secretary, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

Cory Fellows, Vice President, Real Estate Development, Preservation of Affordable Housing, Inc.

Clay Kerchof, Section Chief, Climate and Transportation Policy in Policy & Program Support, California Department of Housing and Community Development

Stan Wall, Managing Partner, Washington, D.C., HR&A Advisors Moderator: Harriet Tregoning, Senior Advisor on Land Use , Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation

Click here to register .

Media Contact:

HUD User

800-245-2691

[email protected]

SOURCE HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED