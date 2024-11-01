It's Time To Sleigh The Slots! House Of Fun Is Giving House Of Fun Players The Chance To Unwrap $1,000 Gift Cards All Month Long

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kick off the holiday shopping early with daily chances to win an gift card, from now until November 30!

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Fun , Playtika's free-to-play social casino app, has announced the launch of a sweepstakes that will spread the spirit of the season in every spin across the United States and Canada*. Starting today, new and existing players will have daily chances to win a $1,000 gift card all month long simply by logging into the app for free!

Mor Biran Yaron, General Manager of House of Fun, said:

"We are thrilled to offer our community of players the chance to win big ahead of the holidays and help make their season memorable.

This sweepstakes emphasizes our commitment to creating experiences that captivate and reward our loyal players, and we can't wait to watch the fun unfold!"

Holiday-season deals are on their way, and, in the spirit of the season, House of Fun wants to give back to its valued players in its own way. Players can simply

download the app , log in daily, and get ready for a season full of excitement and rewards.

Key Sweepstakes Details:

Sweepstakes Dates: November 1 at 12:01 am ET- November 30 at 11:59 pm ETPrize: $1000 Amazon gift card, rewarded daily!How to Enter: Log onto the app each day during November to enter the sweepstakesFor More Sweepstakes Information: visit

Players must be 21 years or older to enter. The sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Québec). No purchase is necessary.

About House of Fun

House of Fun®, a global title from Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK ), is one of the most popular free slots themed games in the world. The game offers a unique combination of Vegas-inspired free slots alongside new and fun entertainment, including free daily prizes and album collections. As part of HOF's vision, we launched an environmental initiative by the name of "HOF ImpactTM", an ongoing series of campaigns enabling players to contribute to environmental causes while spinning their favorite slots for free.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents (21 and over) of the United States and Canada (excluding the province of Québec). No prizes are available in the game. Playing the games does not increase your chances of winning. No purchase necessary. See rules at

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

