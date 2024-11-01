Engenuity Systems Launches Eviewiot PROTM For Retail: Energy Management Tailored For Retail And Restaurants

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Reduces Consumption and Enhances Sustainability for Retail Operations.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Engenuity Systems

introduces eViewIoT PRO for Retail, an advanced IoT energy management platform designed to optimize equipment runtimes and reduce energy consumption. Built on Azure® with purpose-built AI, it offers detailed operational insights accessible from any browser-enabled device. The platform offers secure visibility, control, and data collection across multiple locations, enabling comprehensive reporting and analytics.

eViewIoT Energy Management Platform Block Diagram

eViewIoT Energy Management Platform User Interface

Designed with management and support teams in mind, eViewIoT PRO uses informative and easy-to-use views of customers, locations, devices and users needed to manage facility operations. By helping owners reduce energy consumption, maintenance costs and improve uptime, eViewIoT PRO helps businesses increase profitability.

As a smart energy solution, eViewIoT PRO improves sustainability in any retail operation, especially in the restaurant and convenience store verticals.

The platform tracks information about the building's energy consuming equipment like HVAC, lights and refrigeration and provides prescriptive measures and advice on how best to reduce overall consumption.

eViewIoT PRO tracks additional information including device connectivity, user behavior, alarms, and equipment runtimes yielding a complete picture about a portfolio's performance. Site-to-site and device-to-device comparisons quickly and easily help users find and focus on the underperforming locations and equipment needing attention.

"eViewIoT PRO for Retail empowers our customers to reduce energy costs and swiftly identify equipment issues," said Tracy Markie, founder and CEO of Engenuity. "This not only prevents unexpected maintenance expenses but also enhances profitability and cash flow. Our platform's ease of deployment and intuitive interface accelerate the journey toward operational excellence."

Unlike other energy management solutions, eViewIoT PRO is hardware-agnostic and integrates seamlessly with existing systems, preventing costly hardware replacements. The platform helps owners prioritize spending surrounding both capital investments and maintenance expenses.

Key Features of eViewIoT PRO for Retail:



Equipment runtime optimization using AI technology.

Real-time data collection from worldwide locations.

Remote facility management integrated with Google MapsTM.

User-friendly dashboards and custom reports. Filter, search, and arrange historical data from monitored equipment.

Built with cloud-native technologies and an API-centric design, eViewIoT PRO enhances interoperability and compatibility. This approach prevents customers from being locked into proprietary hardware or software systems. eViewIoT PRO for Retail can be used in all new construction and existing buildings by connecting with already installed equipment or by utilizing Engenuity's eViewIoT family of devices to keep costs low. With eViewIoT PRO for Retail, Engenuity Systems continues to lead the way in delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for the retail industry. To learn more about eViewIoT PRO for Retail or to schedule a demo, visit



or contact us at

[email protected] .

About Engenuity Systems, Inc.

Engenuity Systems, Inc. specializes in innovative energy management solutions, "envisioning a world where all electrical devices are interconnected." With extensive experience in building automation, solar energy, and IoT technologies, we are committed to creating a more connected and sustainable future. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact:

Tracy Markie

(480) 782-5600

[email protected]

SOURCE Engenuity Systems, Inc.

