ExitLag Announces One-of-a-Kind Offer This Holiday Season for Gamers to Enjoy Faster Internet Speeds and a Lag-Free Gaming Experience

ExitLag , created to help enhance internet connections through its multi-path technology, today announced a new exclusive deal for gamers for the holiday season. Beginning Nov. 1 and ending on Dec. 3, gamers who subscribe to ExitLag for six months get an additional six months for free. This means gamers will receive an entire 12 months of ExtiLag at half the cost.

To receive this offer, subscribers must select the annual plan when purchasing a plan. The promotion is only available through the Solo plan option, Duo and Squad plans are excluded.

Black November: ExitLag Offers Gamers a Full Year of the Software for Half the Price

ExitLag will continue to offer its Duo and Squad plans, allowing gamers to split the cost of a subscription. These plans are designed to offer a cost-effective alternative to access ExitLag's cutting-edge technology without compromising connection quality.

Whether it's among families, friends or esports teams, gamers will be able to enjoy smoother, lag-free gameplay through these tailored offerings made to revolutionize multiplayer gaming.

"We are excited to kick off the holiday season with our Black November promotion, making ExitLag more accessible to gamers worldwide," said Lucas Stolze, CEO of ExitLag. "Our mission is to provide gamers with the most efficient gaming experience possible. This year, through our Black November deal, we're aiming to provide gamers with access to software that has a positive impact on their gaming experience. We remain committed to providing a seamless gaming experience that grants the utmost level of efficiency."

The software is designed to minimize lag, ping, packet loss and jitter for PC and mobile gamers who struggle with these issues. ExitLag is made to map out various data routes and send the traffic data through the optimal route available, all within 12 milliseconds. The program also utilizes multiple internet connections for uninterrupted gameplay and counts on a worldwide server network on every continent to guarantee fair gaming across the world.

To learn more about what ExitLag has to offer and why it would make the perfect gift this holiday season, please visit .

About ExitLag



ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. You can learn more about their Desktop and Mobile solutions at ExitLag

Facebook , Twitter

and Instagram .



