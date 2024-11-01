Black Girl Digital Hosts Influencer Weekend In Atlanta, Backed By Youtube, Snapchat, Rare Beauty, And African Pride

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Girl Digital (BGD) is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Black Girl Digital Awards which has expanded to a three-day celebration of multicultural creators and their impact on the creator economy, from November 1-3, 2024, in Atlanta at the Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. This year's event boasts powerhouse partnerships with YouTube, while African Pride returns for a second year to continue supporting the advancement of Black creators in the digital space with new partners Rare Beauty, Snapchat, and Kate Spade New York.

The weekend will be packed with educational workshops, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities to inspire and empower the next wave of talent. With over 1,500+ influencers, media professionals, and brand representatives expected to attend, Black Influencer Weekend is poised to be a 3-day celebration of multicultural excellence in the ever-evolving creator economy.

As a returning sponsor, African Pride is excited to continue our partnership with Black Girl Digital, said Jazzmene Ford, Brand Manager for African Pride.“Our commitment to inspiring, empowering, and celebrating Black women aligns perfectly with their mission to empower multicultural creators, and together, we are driving culture forward.”

Adding to the excitement, Patrick Starr, founder and licensed esthetician, will join the event as keynote speaker, bringing his unique expertise in beauty, entrepreneurship, and digital influence to inspire attendees on the final day.

Event Highlights Include:

Learn How to Master YouTube: Attendees will gain valuable insights from a YouTube Partner Manager on how to optimize YouTube Shorts, Shopping, live streaming, and more. This session will provide essential strategies for creators looking to monetize and scale their presence on the platform.

Snapchat's Snap School: Creators will receive personalized advice on navigating Snapchat and learn about the latest best practices for Stories, Spotlight, and Snap Maps. This session will ensure influencers are equipped with cutting-edge tips to enhance their audience engagement.

Rare Beauty Collaboration: BGD Media has partnered with Salena Gomez's Rare Beauty to promote the importance of self-expression through beauty. Attendees will have access to exclusive product showcases, glam suites, and exclusive product sampling.

Returning Partner: African Pride: This esteemed brand will continue to support and celebrate the impact of Black creators in beauty and travel advertising, offering exclusive brand activations, giveaways, gifting suites, and influencer collaboration opportunities throughout the weekend.

About Black Girl Digital Media

Black Girl Digital is a global creator media agency dedicated to connecting, creating, and converting multicultural audiences for brands. We specialize in curating unique media opportunities that engage diverse content creators who influence general market buying decisions through their authentic connection to culture. Our mission is to empower creators to leverage their influence and drive meaningful change across industries.

