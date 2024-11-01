ACR POKER Announces Final 2024 Packages To Uruguay For The Enjoy Poker Tour In December

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Players looking to hit the poker tables and sunny beaches in Uruguay this December are heading to ACR Poker. The popular poker site is once again running their Punta del Este Satellites in November, guaranteeing 14 full packages and five entry-only packages to the Enjoy Poker Tour's biggest series of the year.

We're also guaranteeing 5 Main Event entries ($4,400 value each) that will cover the $2,750 buy-in for the Final Millonaria and $1,650 buy-in for the Main Event.

Through ACR Poker's Punta del Este Satellites , players have the opportunity to compete in the $1.5 Million guaranteed Final Millonaria and the $500,000 guaranteed Main Event during the Enjoy Poker Tour, all while enjoying a 10-night stay at the luxurious Punta del Este Resort and Casino.



"Looking to escape the cold and win big? Our Punta del Este Satellites are your ticket to sunny Uruguay, where you can play in two major poker tourneys at the Enjoy Poker Tour," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With stunning beaches, great food, and lots of action, players can look forward to a great poker vacation, both on and off the felt."

The Punta del Este Satellites are guaranteeing 14 full packages in total during ACR Poker's Beast Tournament on Sunday, November 3rd and 10th at 6:05pm ET. Players can buy their seat for $95 or qualify for free by ranking on the Beast weekly leaderboard.

Each package is valued at $8,000 and includes a $2,750 entry to the $1.5 Million Final Millonaria, a $1,650 ticket to the $500,000 Main Event, airfare, 10 nights' luxury accommodation from December 6th-16th, spending money, and more.

Moneymaker added that there will also be a separate satellite on Sunday, November 17th at 3:05pm ET ($165 buy-in) guaranteeing five entry-only packages ($4,400 value each) that will cover the $2,750 buy-in for the Final Millonaria and $1,650 buy-in for the Main Event.

Situated along Uruguay's beautiful Atlantic coast, the Punta del Este Resort and Casino offers a mix of classic architecture, exciting poker action, stunning beaches, and lively nightlife, where players can enjoy a truly unique experience, on and off the tables.

For players looking for poker action right now, the Dual Venom PKO tourneys have Day 1 options through Sunday, October 27th, with $6.5 Million total guaranteed and lots of cost-effective ways to qualify through Venom Fever . Plus, the $66 buy-in Venom Warmup , with $1 Million guaranteed, runs until October 27th.

To learn more about the Punta del Este Satellites and ACR Poker's promotions , visit ACRPoker.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker

