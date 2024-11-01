Femasys Announces Issued U.S. Patent Covering Fembloc® Device For Female Permanent Birth Control

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FemBloc issued patent provides additional coverage for Femasys' therapeutic option for women seeking permanent birth control

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issued U.S. Patent No. 12,12796 covering FemBloc® permanent birth control. This further strengthens Femasys' intellectual property position and coverage for FemBloc, the Company's leading therapeutic product candidate.

The issued patent has an anticipated expiration in 2039 at the earliest. Femasys intends to continue to prosecute additional patent applications to further enhance its existing patent portfolio protecting FemBloc, along with the Company's existing available therapeutic product, FemaSeed® intratubal insemination for infertility treatment, and diagnostic products, FemVue®, FemCath®, FemCerv®, and FemChec®.

“The issuance of claims for the FemBloc permanent birth control is another important milestone in protecting the commercial potential for this novel, non-surgical contraceptive option for women seeking a permanent birth control solution, which is currently enrolling subjects in its pivotal clinical trial,” stated Kathy Lee-Sepsick, CEO of Femasys.“Expansion of our patent portfolio, which consists of over 180 patents globally, demonstrates our continued unwavering commitment to protecting the innovation and commercial opportunity of our entire suite of products for women seeking better and more accessible options.”

About FemBloc

FemBloc® is a first-of-its-kind, nonsurgical, non-implant, in-office solution in its late-stage of clinical development for permanent birth control. It is intended to be a safer option for women estimated at approximately half the cost of the long-standing surgical alternative by eliminating the need for anesthesia, incisions, and permanent implants. FemBloc has the potential to offer women a convenient, accessible, and reliable option for those seeking permanent birth control. For over 100 years there has been stagnant innovation for permanent birth control which could lead to a $20 billion market expansion opportunity for FemBloc in the U.S. alone. For more information, visit .

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, including a lead revolutionary product candidate and FDA-cleared products. FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada and Europe. FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its diagnostic products include FemVue® and FemVue® MINI for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at , or follow us on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“pending,”“intend,”“believe,”“suggests,”“potential,”“hope,” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidates; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidates, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

