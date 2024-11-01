عربي


ATA Creativity Global To Release 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results On November 7


11/1/2024 8:32:28 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG) , an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

A conference call to discuss these results and management's outlook is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7 (corresponding to 9:00 a.m. Beijing Time on Friday, November 8).

Participant Dial-in Numbers
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): (877) 407-9122
International (Toll): (201) 493-6747
China (Local Access): (400) 120-2840
Hong Kong (Local Access): (800) 965-561

Webcast
A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: , or via the investor relations section of the Company's website .

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at .

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company Investor Relations
ATA Creativity Global The Equity Group Inc.
Ruobai Sima, Chief Financial Officer Lena Cati, Senior Vice President
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518 212-836-9611
... ...
Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610
...

