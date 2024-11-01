(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Oral Care Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Product Type, Sales Channel, End-User, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pediatric Oral Care Market was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2023.

The Pediatric Oral Care Market is witnessing substantial growth due to the rising awareness of the importance of early oral hygiene and the increasing prevalence of dental conditions in children. As dental issues such as cavities, gum diseases, and tooth decay become more common in children, parents are seeking preventive measures and specialized oral care products to ensure better dental health for their children. This has led to a significant demand for pediatric-specific oral care products, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, and mouthwashes, formulated for children's sensitive teeth and gums.

Government initiatives promoting pediatric dental care and the incorporation of oral health programs in schools have further accelerated market growth. Campaigns aimed at educating parents about the long-term benefits of good oral hygiene and the importance of starting oral care routines early in life have been key drivers. The demand for organic and fluoride-free products is also rising, as parents are increasingly concerned about the potential health risks associated with certain chemicals in traditional oral care products.

In addition to preventive care, advancements in pediatric dental treatments have fueled the development of specialized products for children. Electric toothbrushes designed for kids, with features like soft bristles, fun designs, and timers, have gained popularity. The rising disposable incomes and increasing healthcare spending are also contributing to the expansion of the pediatric oral care market.

Segment Insights

The toothpaste segment holds a dominant share in the Pediatric Oral Care Market, representing around 45% of the total market in 2023. Toothpaste products for children are available in various flavors and are designed to prevent cavities and maintain overall dental hygiene. The toothbrush segment is also witnessing significant growth due to the increasing use of electric toothbrushes for children.

Geographical Insights

The Americas lead the Pediatric Oral Care Market, driven by high awareness levels and the availability of advanced pediatric oral care products. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and strong emphasis on preventive care also contribute to market growth. Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are other key markets, with increasing demand for pediatric oral care products in developing countries.

Key Companies



Colgate-Palmolive Company

Honasa Consumer Ltd.

Y-Brush

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever plc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Punch & Judy

Pigeon Corporation

Quip NYC, Inc.

Amway Corp. Haleon plc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global Pediatric Oral Care Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Pediatric Oral Care Market

3.2 Pediatric Oral Care Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pediatric Oral Care Market

3.7 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.7.1 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market, By Product Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Tooth Mousse, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Toothpaste, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Floss, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Toothbrush, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Other Product Types, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

3.8.1 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market, By Sales Channel Overview

3.8.2 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Attractiveness Index, By Sales Channel (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Online Channel , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Convenience stores, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Other Sales Channels, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Segmentation: By End-User

3.9.1 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market, By End-User Overview

3.9.2 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Infant , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Pediatric Oral Care Market Size, By Toddler, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Pediatric Oral Care Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

