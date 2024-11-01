Global Risk Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Risk Analytics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The risk analytics market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $33.44 billion in 2023 to $37.94 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as business continuity planning, improvements in operational efficiency and cost reduction, supply chain risks, financial market volatility, and operational risk management.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Risk Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The risk analytics market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $63.04 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for real-time analytics, integration with business intelligence, specific risk management needs across industries, a focus on operational resilience, and concerns regarding cybersecurity.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Risk Analytics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Risk Analytics Market

The growing utilization of substantial volumes of structured and unstructured data is expected to drive the expansion of the risk analytics market. Structured data refers to information typically stored in relational databases, which can be easily mapped into specific fields. In contrast, unstructured data is information that lacks a predefined data model or schema, making it unsuitable for standard relational databases. Unstructured data represents 80 to 90% of the data generated and collected by businesses, and its volume is increasing at a faster rate than that of structured databases. Companies are increasingly leveraging these vast amounts of structured and unstructured data for predictive analysis, risk assessment, forecasting, and more. This heightened usage will generate demand for risk analytics, as these tools rely on large volumes of both types of data to accurately predict risks.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Risk Analytics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, FIS Inc., Accenture PLC., ACI Worldwide Inc., Adyen N. V., Aon plc, Authorize. Net, AxiomSL Ltd., BlueSnap, Braintree, Capgemini SE, Eastnets, Experian Health, First Data Corporation, Fiserv Inc., Ingenico Group, Interkassa, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., Moody's Analytics Inc., OneSpan Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., RSA Security LLC, Square Inc., Stripe Inc., VeriFone Inc., Verisk Analytics Inc., Worldpay Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Risk Analytics Market

Companies in the market are emphasizing the launch of innovative products, including intelligent risk-based monitoring solutions, to bolster their market presence. These solutions utilize advanced analytics and technology to improve decision-making, optimize resource allocation, and enhance overall risk management.

How Is The Global Risk Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Risk Type Application: Financial Risks, Operational Risks, Compliance Risks, Strategic Risks, Other Risk Type Applications

2) By Component: Solution, Services

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

4) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

5) By Vertical: BFSI, Manufacturing, Transportation, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Risk Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Risk Analytics Market Definition

Risk analytics encompasses a range of methods designed to accurately assess, quantify, and predict risk, enabling effective management of risk-related issues. It employs various methodologies and technologies to extract insights, calculate potential scenarios, and forecast future events. By consolidating risk scenarios onto a single platform, risk analytics removes uncertainty from risk management, providing executives with the clarity necessary to identify, evaluate, understand, and address risks effectively.

Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global risk analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on risk analytics market size, risk analytics market drivers and trends, risk analytics market major players and risk analytics market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2024



Security and Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2024



Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.