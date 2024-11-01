Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminal Global Market 2024 To Reach $42.79 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The restaurant point of sale terminal market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $29.57 billion in 2023 to $31.64 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth in the past has been driven by improvements in transaction efficiency and accuracy, better order and inventory management, enhanced customer experiences, menu customization, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The restaurant point of sale terminal market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $42.79 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This expected growth can be attributed to several factors, including the implementation of customer loyalty programs, data-driven personalization strategies, improved offline capabilities, sustainability and green initiatives, as well as global expansion and multi-language support to cater to diverse customer bases.

The increasing demand for mobile POS systems is set to significantly boost the growth of the restaurant point of sale terminal market. Mobile POS systems, which include wireless devices and smartphone applications that perform cash register and electronic POS terminal functions, offer enhanced flexibility and convenience for restaurants. As more establishments adopt mobile POS systems to streamline transactions and improve customer service, the overall demand for restaurant point of sale terminals is expected to rise correspondingly. This shift towards mobile solutions is driven by the need for faster service, improved customer experiences, and operational efficiency, further propelling market growth.

Key players in the market include Squirrel Systems Ltd., Verifone Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, Revel Systems Inc., Aireus Inc., Dinerware Inc., Posist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Epos Now Ltd., Alchemy Web Private Limited, Touch Bistro Inc., Oracle Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L. P., Ingenico Group, Lavu Inc., Cake Corporation, Mad Mobile Inc., Square Inc., Toast Inc., Brightpearl Limited, Lightspeed POS Inc., Clover Network Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., SpotOn Inc., Loyverse Inc., Upserve Inc., ShopKeep Inc., Harbortouch Inc., AccuPOS Inc., Future POS LLC, Heartland Payment Systems Inc.

Major companies in the restaurant point-of-sale terminal market are increasingly focused on introducing advanced mobile restaurant POS platforms to gain a competitive edge. These platforms offer a comprehensive software solution that allows restaurants to efficiently manage various operations, including orders, payments, inventory, and customer interactions, all through mobile devices. This integration of mobile technology provides restaurants with greater flexibility and enhances operational efficiency, enabling them to respond quickly to customer needs and streamline their workflows. By leveraging advanced mobile POS systems, companies aim to improve the overall dining experience while also optimizing their internal processes, positioning themselves favorably in a competitive market.

1) By Product: Fixed, Mobile

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On Premise

3) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

4) By End User: Fast Service Restaurants (FSR), Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal are used to reduce turnaround time by accepting orders at the table and printing KOTs instantly. Restaurants deploy the point of sale systems to operate with improved efficiency, reduce billing time, monitor the order completion time, and avoid order errors during peak hours. They involve payroll management, inventory control, recording of sales figures, and billing to ensure the business functions. POS terminal systems are integrated with online ordering, E-wallets, table reservations, loyalty programs, and many others.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global restaurant point of sale terminal market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on restaurant point of sale terminal market size, restaurant point of sale terminal market drivers and trends, restaurant point of sale terminal market major players and restaurant point of sale terminal market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

