Goa Tourism To Highlight Regenerative Tourism And 'Goa Beyond Beaches' At WTM London 2024

Fontainhas, Goa's charming Latin Quarter, with its colorful heritage and timeless beauty.

Shri Mahadeva Temple, Tambdi Surla-a 12th-century gem nestled in Goa's lush forests."

Shri Shantadurga Kunkallikarin Temple - Fatorpa

A festive fusion of culture and color, the Goa Carnival celebrates the state's lively heritage

Shigmo celebrates spring, which symbolizes a new harvest and opportunity for growth.

Showcasing the state's architecture, eco-tourism, and cultural experiences, Goa promotes sustainable and unveils the lesser-known sides of Goa

PANAJI, GOA, INDIA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goa Tourism is set to participate in the upcoming World Travel Market (WTM) London, one of the most influential global travel expos, scheduled from 5th to 7th November 2024 at ExCel London. Goa's vibrant pavilion will showcase themes of“Regenerative Tourism” and“Goa Beyond Beaches,” focusing on sustainable and holistic experiences that highlight the state's cultural richness, heritage, eco-tourism, and adventure offerings. The delegation will be led by Hon'ble Tourism Minister Mr. Rohan Khaunte, Government of Goa, along with senior officials and key stakeholders, underscoring Goa's commitment to expanding its reach within the United Kingdom and European markets.The Goa Tourism pavilion will bring to life the state's unique architectural heritage, showcasing elements such as traditional Goan roof tiles, intricate stained-glass windows, and the distinctive Goan-style pillars that define its historic buildings. The pavilion will also feature iconic sites like the Tower of St. Augustine, the Basilica of Bom Jesus, and the Shantadurga Kunkallikarin Temple, reflecting Goa's rich historical and cultural depth. Visitors can explore diverse attractions including Dudhsagar Falls and Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, as well as Goa's vibrant festivals, such as Shigmotsav and the Carnival. A range of adventure tourism options will be highlighted, from hot air balloon rides to paragliding and bungee jumping, allowing visitors a taste of Goa's thrilling experiences. The pavilion will also celebrate the state's culinary heritage, focusing on its renowned seafood and traditional practices like Chikhal Kalo, creating a comprehensive and immersive experience for attendees.WTM London offers an invaluable platform for Goa Tourism to engage with industry leaders, attract international tourists, and forge new partnerships. The delegation will meet with tour operators, travel agents, media representatives, and tourism stakeholders from the United Kingdom and beyond to further solidify Goa's positioning as a top destination for cultural tourism, eco-tourism, and adventure.The Goa Tourism Pavilion will provide an immersive experience, inviting visitors to discover Goa's rich history, natural beauty, and vibrant culture. Through the themes of“Regenerative Tourism” and“Goa Beyond Beaches,” the pavilion will emphasize Goa's dedication to sustainable tourism practices, unique travel itineraries, and curated experiences that go beyond the state's coastal appeal.Goa Tourism invites all industry partners, media, and attendees to visit the pavilion at Stall No. N11-400 at WTM London from 5th-7th November, ExCel London, to explore new opportunities and engage with the diverse tourism offerings that Goa has to offer.

Department of Tourism, Government of Goa

