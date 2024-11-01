Dingdong To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 6, 2024
Date
11/1/2024 8:02:25 AM
SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL ), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before U.S. markets open on November 6, 2024.
The Company will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November
6, 2024 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss its financial results. Management's prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session will be conducted in English and Mandarin. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Mainland China Toll Free:
|
4001-206115
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-963976
|
Conference ID:
|
6835527
The replay will be accessible through November 13, 2024
by dialing the following numbers:
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
United States:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
Access Code:
|
1452469
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at
.
About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited
Dingdong is the leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. The Company directly provides users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging its deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and its strong food innovation capabilities, Dingdong has successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of Dingdong's private label products are produced at its own production plants, allowing it to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. Dingdong aims to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.
For more information, please visit: .
SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited
