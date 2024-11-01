Kyndryl Completes Sale Of Its Securities Industry Services Platform In Canada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024

Kyndryl

(NYSE:

KD ), the world's largest infrastructure services provider, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its transaction processing for the securities brokerage in Canada, known as Securities Industry Services (SIS), to Broadridge Solutions, Inc.

