Kyndryl Completes Sale Of Its Securities Industry Services Platform In Canada


11/1/2024 8:02:25 AM

Kyndryl
KD ), the world's largest technology infrastructure services provider, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its transaction processing platform for the securities brokerage industry in Canada, known as Securities Industry Services (SIS), to Broadridge financial Solutions, Inc.

About Kyndryl
 Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit
.

PR Newswire

