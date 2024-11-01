Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUTLAND, Vt., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be participating at the following investor conferences:
| Baird 2024 Global Industrial conference
| Tuesday, November 12, 2024
| Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
| Thursday, December 5, 2024
A copy of the presentation material will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed in the“Events & Presentations” section of the company's investor website at . Where applicable, a live webcast link will be posted on the company's investor website.
For further information, contact Charlie Wohlhuter, Director of Investor Relations at (802) 772-2230, or visit the company's website at .
