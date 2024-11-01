Popup Bagels® Announces National Franchising Strategy Alongside Appointment Of New CEO Tory Bartlett

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Chief Brand Officer of Moe's Southwest Grill to Lead PopUp Bagels' Franchise Expansion and Next Phase of Growth

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels®, the acclaimed“Not Famous But Known”® bagel concept, is expanding nationally with a new franchising strategy. With plans to bring its concept to major markets and open numerous new locations across the country, the company has appointed Tory Bartlett as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30, 2024, to lead this effort. Bartlett's expertise will guide PopUp Bagels in scaling thoughtfully as it seeks to introduce its acclaimed“Grip, Rip, and Dip”® bagel concept nationwide.

The franchising effort follows the 2024 closing of a Series B funding round led by Stripes. Previous rounds of investment have included Stripes, Hollywood producer and food investor John Davis, Darren Rovell, and other well-known figures in business, athletics, and entertainment.

“PopUp Bagels has something truly special, and I'm excited to lead the brand through this next phase of national expansion. With a strong foundation already in place, my focus is on scaling thoughtfully while preserving the high quality and uniqueness that set PopUp Bagels apart,” said Bartlett. His focus on simplifying operations and maintaining high standards-serving fresh, hot, whole bagels-will be central to PopUp Bagels' mission as it grows.

Before joining PopUp Bagels, Tory Bartlett served as Chief Brand Officer at Moe's Southwest Grill and held leadership roles at Schlotzsky's and Southern Proper Hospitality. He brings extensive experience in brand growth, franchising, and operational strategy.









“Tory's experience in driving growth through franchising makes him the ideal leader for PopUp Bagels as we expand,” said Adam Goldberg, founder and former CEO, now Chief Brand Officer.“His strategic vision aligns perfectly with our plans to scale while maintaining the quality and culture that set us apart.”

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS®

Founded in the heart of a pandemic in Adam Goldberg's kitchen, PopUp Bagels began as a simple mission fueled by passion and dedication-to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, just the essence of simplicity... crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, the right size, and an ideal proportion of seeds.

What started in a small kitchen quickly evolved into a culinary sensation, winning over locals' taste buds and hearts, as well as winning Brooklyn's BagelFest Best Bagel award two years in a row and being named #1 Bagel in NYC by multiple publications. Today, PopUp Bagels is a name that spans several neighborhoods, including five towns in Connecticut, its most known location in Greenwich Village, NYC, and now the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, with exciting new locations to come next. Our brand extends further with seasonal locations in East Hampton, Palm Beach, Wellesley, and beyond.

As we continue to expand, our dedication to bagel-making allows more people to experience our simple yet distinct offerings. Our bagels are served fresh from the oven, hot and whole - and we do not make sandwiches. Loyal fans love to Grip, Rip, and Dip right on the street, or bagels can be taken home or to the park to enjoy it in endless ways. For more information on our story and locations, check out PopUp Bagels on Instagram or our website , where every bagel crafted is a testament to this commitment to perfection.

