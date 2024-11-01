AI Knocks On The Door Of Fintech - Industry Experts Gather For The Eleventh Year Of Fintech Connect 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FinTech Connect - The UK's only full fintech ecosystem event

Fintech Connect, Europe's only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, returns this December to the ExCel centre in London

FinTech Connect's eleventh event links influential thought leaders from across the fintech ecosystem sharing insights on the latest advancements in the sector

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The two-day event will host over 2000 attendees and 100 speakers on topics including AI in services, the future of banking and innovation vs regulation- Top industry leaders from leading brands in Europe will share insights from the worlds of regtech, banking, payments and retailLondon, 4th and 5th December, 2024: Fintech Connect , Europe's only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, returns this December to the ExCel exhibition centre in London.Over the course of two days, 4th and 5th December 2024, more than 2000 attendees will meet and network with industry leaders and innovators from across the fintech sector. More than 100 speakers will take to the stage on a range of topics that are expected to define the course of the fintech ecosystem, including the role of AI in financial services and the innovation vs regulation debate.With over 80 sessions, engaging workshops, start-up showcases and an extensive exhibition floor, attendees will have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge tech demos that highlight the most innovative solutions driving the transformation of the global payments landscape.This event, comprising two focused topic streams – Innovation and Implementation – boasts an exceptional line-up of renowned experts and leading figures from across the fintech ecosystem including speakers from HSBC, Starling Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, Bank of Ireland, TUI GROUP, Asos, Jaguar Land Rover, Uber and Bumble. With voices from regulators, investors, technology innovators, traditional banks, merchants and challenger banks, the latest trends propelling fintech forward will be discussed, including:AI and ML- Exploring the use of advanced AI to enhance banking products for the consumer- Partnering AI with fintechs successfully and core lessons learned- Customer facing generative AI, and how to use enhanced tools without impacting consumer experience- Ensuring trust, transparency and safety while incorporating new AI technologies across the businessOpen Banking- Uncovering the key to a successful fintech partnership- Identifying considerations of a third-party company for successful onboarding and implementation- Operationalising fintech at scale throughout the businessInnovation VS Regulation- Understanding how to keep your payments fraud proof- Ensuring payments leaders work to update their security features- Using digital identity verification to keep your payments secureLaurence Coldicott, Senior Content Director at FinTech Connect said:“With the recent growth and transformation of the fintech ecosystem, events such as FinTech Connect are important to help you stay on top of all the action through the wealth of resources we have to offer.”“This year's event is a testament to our commitment to bring together global fintech thought leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders to reflect on and define the industry. Year after year, we remain true to our original mission: to connect, collaborate, and explore the future of finance.”FinTech Connect 2024's media attendees get free entry and will be able to conduct interviews, briefings and meetings in the event's interactive media room. Media can register to attend here .The full agenda, list of speakers, keynote panel and content themes can be found here.Companies interested in being represented as a sponsor or exhibitor can get in touch here for more information.FinTech Connect offers special rates for start-up companies to take part as exhibitors, find out how you can get involved here.GENERAL ENQUIRIES:Contact FinTech Connect:...MEDIA REQUESTS:Contact SkyParlour:Deborah: ...Notes for EditorsAbout Fintech ConnectFinTech Connect is where large teams from major financial institutions go to assess the latest innovations on the market, and where FinTechs come to accelerate dialogues with digital buyers with responsibility across digital transformation, payments, financial security, RegTech and blockchain.The 2024 event will bring together 2,000+ of the fintech community to share best practice, showcase new products and solutions and shape financial services of the future. The two-day conference and exhibition offer a comprehensive programme of interactive workshops, multiple fireside chats, innovative tech demos, and multiple networking opportunities.

