(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in EMEA 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market in EMEA is forecasted to grow by USD 382.8 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. The report on the construction market in EMEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in construction of green buildings, increase in infrastructure investment, and adoption of dry construction techniques.

The construction market in EMEA is segmented as below:

By End-user





Private Sector Public Sector

By Type





Commercial Residential

This study identifies the adoption of new technologies and materials as one of the prime reasons driving the construction market in EMEA growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for modular houses and growing focus on offsite construction (prefabrication) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the construction market in EMEA covers the following areas:



Construction market in EMEA sizing

Construction market in EMEA forecast Construction market in EMEA industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction market in EMEA vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ACS Construction Group Ltd.

AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd.

Airolink Building Contracting LLC

Al Futtaim Group Co.

Al Habtoor Group LLC

Al Naboodah Construction Group

Arabtec Constructions

Balfour Beatty PLC

BIC Contracting LLC

BOUYGUES

Consolidated Contractors Co.

Dutco Group

Eiffage

Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC

Kier Group plc

Skanska AB

The Implenia group

UCCHolding

Vinci Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900