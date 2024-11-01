Alpha Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Posts third quarter net income of $3.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share

Reports Adjusted EBITDA of $49.0 million for the quarter

Increases quarter-over-quarter total liquidity by 42% or $150.3 million

Announces sales commitments to domestic customers for shipment in 2025

Introduces guidance for full year 2025 BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, (NYSE: AMR ), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sep. 30, 2023 Net income $3.8 $58.9 $93.8 Net income per diluted share $0.29 $4.49 $6.65 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $49.0 $116.0 $153.9 Operating cash flow $189.5 $138.1 $157.2 Capital expenditures ($31.5) ($61.1) ($54.7) Tons of coal sold 4.1 4.6 4.2

__________________________________ 1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"Our third quarter results reflect the softness of metallurgical coal markets, which is driven by weak global steel demand," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "A slowdown in manufacturing activity, increased economic headwinds, and geopolitical uncertainties across the world have exerted downward pressure on steel demand, which impacts met coal demand and pricing. Despite these external factors, we continue to focus internally on safely running our operations and working to protect our business with a strong balance sheet. This means we have been taking a close look at our costs across the board and making some changes to help the organization withstand this period of lower revenue generation."

Eidson continued: "Looking ahead to 2025, we are issuing guidance for next year and announcing our domestic sales commitments, which include 3.7 million tons contracted at an average price of $152.51 per ton. We are pleased with our committed tonnage for 2025, especially in light of the challenging market dynamics that served as a backdrop to this negotiation season, and we will seek opportunities to capture potential upside in the export market if the metallurgical markets rebound and begin to move higher."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported net income of $3.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024, as compared to net income of $58.9 million, or $4.49 per diluted share, in the second quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $49.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $116.0 million in the second quarter.



Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Met Segment $669.8 $800.1 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $550.7 $645.7



Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Met Segment 4.1 4.6

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization(1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Met Segment $132.76 $141.86

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Third

quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $132.76 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the third quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Sep. 30, 2024

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons

Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 1.9 $241.0 $129.31 48

% Domestic 0.9 $145.9 $160.35 23

% Export - Australian Indexed 1.1 $144.8 $128.61 29

% Total Met Coal Revenues 3.9 $531.8 $136.35 100

% Thermal Coal Revenues 0.2 $18.9 $76.33

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1) 4.1 $550.7 $132.76



__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."



Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Met Segment $598.7 $663.8 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling/idle) (1) $474.0 $497.6





(per ton) Met Segment(1) $114.27 $109.31

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $114.27 per ton in the third quarter, compared to $109.31 per ton in the second quarter. The increase in costs for the third quarter is primarily related to reduced productivity quarter-over-quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter increased to $189.5 million as compared to $138.1 million in the second quarter. The third quarter cash flows were positively impacted by a decrease in working capital of $144.5 million. The primary drivers of the working capital release were a reduction to accounts receivable and inventory. Capital expenditures for the third quarter were $31.5 million compared to $61.1 million for the second quarter.

As of September

30, 2024, the company had total liquidity of $507.0 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $484.6 million and $97.5 million of unused availability under the ABL, partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL.

Total liquidity increased by $150.3 million relative to the second quarter. As of September

30, 2024, the company had no borrowings and $57.5 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September

30, 2024, was $6.7 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock.

As of October 31, 2024, the company has acquired approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.1 billion, or approximately $165.74 per share. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of October 31, 2024 was 13,016,010. The outstanding share count does not include the potentially dilutive effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2025 Domestics Sales Commitments

Alpha has committed approximately 3.7 million tons of metallurgical coal to domestic customers for shipment in the 2025 calendar year at an average price of $152.51 per ton.

Issuance of 2025 Operational Guidance

The company is issuing operational guidance for the 2025 calendar year. For sales volumes, Alpha expects to ship between 15.0 million and 16.0 million metallurgical tons in 2025 as well as another 1.0 million to 1.4 million tons of incidental thermal coal, bringing total 2025 shipment expectations to a range of 16.0 million to 17.4 million tons for the year.

Alpha expects its 2025 cost of coal sales to be between $103.00 and $108.00 per ton.

The guidance range for selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs is $53 million to $59 million in 2025, excluding non-recurring expenses and non-cash stock compensation. Idle operations expense is expected to be between $18 million and $28 million. The company anticipates 2025 net cash interest income of $2 million to $10 million, and depreciation, depletion and amortization of $165 million to $185 million.

The company expects capital expenditures in the range of $152 million to $182 million, which includes sustaining maintenance capital as well as development capital to continue progress on its Kingston Wildcat (formerly named Kingston Sewell) mine.

2025 contributions to equity affiliates are expected in the range of $44 million to $54 million, which include planned capital investments in Dominion Terminal Associates. The guidance range for cash contributions includes both cash contributions for normal operations of the facility as well as Alpha's 2025 share of the investments in DTA's facility upgrade program.

The company expects a tax rate of between 0% and 5% for calendar year 2025.

2024 Performance Update

As of October 23, 2024, for the 2024 calendar year, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 86% of its metallurgical coal for 2024 at an average price of $152.42 per ton and 100% of thermal coal for the year at an average expected price of $75.97 per ton.



2024 Guidance 2025 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Low High Metallurgical 15.5 16.5 15.0 16.0 Thermal 0.9 1.3 1.0 1.4 Met Segment - Total Shipments 16.4 17.8 16.0 17.4









Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$160.73

$152.51 Metallurgical - Export

$149.28



Metallurgical Total 86

% $152.42 24

% $152.51 Thermal 100

% $75.97 96

% $79.90 Met Segment 88

% $145.90 29

% $135.27









Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

Committed

Metallurgical Total 14

%

35

%

Thermal -

%

-

%

Met Segment 12

%

32

%











Costs per ton 4 Low High Low High Met Segment $110.00 $116.00 $103.00 $108.00









In millions (except taxes) Low High Low High SG&A5 $60 $66 $53 $59 Idle Operations Expense $25 $33 $18 $28 Net Cash Interest Income $10 $14 $2 $10 DD&A $160 $180 $165 $185 Capital Expenditures $210 $240 $152 $182 Capital Contributions to Equity Affiliates6 $32 $42 $44 $54 Tax Rate 5

% 10

% 0

% 5

%







Notes:

1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 23, 2024. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

Conference Call



The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its third quarter results on November

1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR ) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control.

Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made.

New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha.

Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," and "non-GAAP coal margin." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. For comparability purposes, certain immaterial segment information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Coal revenues $







669,783

$







738,998

$





2,331,196

$





2,499,503 Other revenues 2,114

2,822

8,742

11,923 Total revenues 671,897

741,820

2,339,938

2,511,426 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown

separately below) 598,725

564,608

1,910,847

1,687,259 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 42,414

32,582

126,495

94,231 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,326

6,376

18,726

19,129 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,675

2,069

5,025

6,458 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(exclusive of depreciation, depletion and

amortization shown separately above) 15,987

18,053

57,169

56,251 Other operating loss (income) 1,461

973

3,813

(1,665) Total costs and expenses 666,588

624,661

2,122,075

1,861,663 Income from operations 5,309

117,159

217,863

649,763 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (1,041)

(1,746)

(3,228)

(5,322) Interest income 5,145

4,639

13,256

8,911 Equity loss in affiliates (7,011)

(6,660)

(14,568)

(11,582) Miscellaneous expense, net (2,685)

(614)

(8,259)

(857) Total other expense, net (5,592)

(4,381)

(12,799)

(8,850) (Loss) income before income taxes (283)

112,778

205,064

640,913 Income tax benefit (expense) 4,087

(18,964)

(15,356)

(94,973) Net income $









3,804

$







93,814

$







189,708

$







545,940















Basic income per common share $









0.29

$









6.88

$









14.58

$









37.87 Diluted income per common share $









0.29

$









6.65

$









14.43

$









36.46















Weighted average shares – basic 13,017,820

13,633,640

13,011,234

14,416,289 Weighted average shares – diluted 13,092,019

14,110,488

13,146,566

14,973,168

ALPHA

METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $





484,560

$





268,207 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,287 and $234 as of

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 375,869

509,682 Inventories, net 200,108

231,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,427

39,064 Total current assets 1,092,964

1,048,297 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$647,259 and $558,905 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 620,929

588,992 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of

$120,206 and $99,826 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 441,708

451,160 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $43,568 and $38,543 as

of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 41,554

46,579 Long-term restricted investments 42,512

40,597 Long-term restricted cash 121,077

115,918 Deferred income taxes 8,857

8,028 Other non-current assets 109,818

106,486 Total assets $





2,479,419

$





2,406,057 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $









3,101

$









3,582 Trade accounts payable 111,448

128,836 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 190,085

177,512 Total current liabilities 304,634

309,930 Long-term debt 3,582

6,792 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 182,062

189,226 Pension obligations 104,610

101,908 Asset retirement obligations 170,643

166,509 Deferred income taxes 41,088

39,142 Other non-current liabilities 22,173

18,622 Total liabilities 828,792

832,129 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued -

- Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,382,945 issued and

13,016,010 outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 22,058,135 issued and 12,938,679

outstanding at December 31, 2023 224

221 Additional paid-in capital 836,803

834,482 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,080)

(40,587) Treasury stock, at cost: 9,366,935 shares at September 30, 2024 and 9,119,456 shares at

December 31, 2023 (1,296,916)

(1,189,715) Retained earnings 2,158,596

1,969,527 Total stockholders' equity 1,650,627

1,573,928 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $





2,479,419

$





2,406,057

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities:





Net income $







189,708

$







545,940 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 126,495

94,231 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,025

6,458 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 839

1,585 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 31

(6,089) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 18,726

19,129 Employee benefit plans, net 15,123

9,989 Deferred income taxes 3,254

27,898 Stock-based compensation 9,317

9,678 Equity loss in affiliates 14,568

11,582 Other, net (97)

(123) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 140,672

(68,472) Net cash provided by operating activities 523,661

651,806 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (156,167)

(183,836) Proceeds on disposal of assets 763

7,855 Cash paid for business acquired -

(11,919) Purchases of investment securities (37,015)

(166,515) Sales and maturities of investment securities 36,529

249,598 Capital contributions to equity affiliates (22,865)

(21,844) Other, net 24

24 Net cash used in investing activities (178,731)

(126,637) Financing activities:





Principal repayments of long-term debt (1,748)

(1,686) Dividend and dividend equivalents paid (3,077)

(99,731) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (117,648)

(403,385) Other, net (945)

3,302 Net cash used in financing activities (123,418)

(501,500) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 221,512

23,669 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 384,125

355,394 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $







605,637

$







379,063







Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Financing leases and capital financing - equipment $













1

$









2,059 Accrued capital expenditures $









6,845

$









11,618 Accrued common stock repurchases and stock repurchase excise tax $









4,652

$









6,275 Accrued dividend payable $











424

$









9,418

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of September 30,

2024

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $







484,560

$







296,059 Long-term restricted cash 121,077

83,004 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $







605,637

$







379,063

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

2024

2023 Net income $







3,804

$







58,909

$







93,814

$



189,708

$



545,940 Interest expense 1,041

1,101

1,746

3,228

5,322 Interest income (5,145)

(4,140)

(4,639)

(13,256)

(8,911) Income tax (benefit) expense (4,087)

5,278

18,964

15,356

94,973 Depreciation, depletion and

amortization 42,414

43,380

32,582

126,495

94,231 Non-cash stock

compensation expense 3,013

3,535

2,999

9,317

9,678 Accretion on asset retirement

obligations 6,326

6,257

6,376

18,726

19,129 Amortization of acquired

intangibles, net 1,675

1,675

2,069

5,025

6,458 Adjusted EBITDA $







49,041

$





115,995

$





153,911

$



354,599

$



766,820



ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Coal revenues $







669,783

$







800,130

$







738,998 Coal revenues - All Other -

-

(7,517) Coal revenues - Met 669,783

800,130

731,481 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (119,093)

(154,402)

(94,770) Non-GAAP Coal revenues - Met $







550,690

$







645,728

$







636,711 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton - Met $







132.76

$







141.86

$







154.73











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $







598,725

$







663,809

$







564,608 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 42,108

43,076

32,270 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,326

6,257

6,376 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,675

1,675

2,069 Total Cost of coal sales 648,834

714,817

605,323 Total Cost of coal sales - All Other -

-

(14,056) Total Cost of coal sales - Met 648,834

714,817

591,267 Less: Freight and handling costs - Met (119,093)

(154,402)

(94,770) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production -

Met (1) (42,108)

(43,076)

(31,893) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations - Met (6,326)

(6,257)

(3,722) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net - Met (1,675)

(1,675)

(2,069) Less: Idled and closed mine costs - Met (5,625)

(11,818)

(6,353) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales - Met $







474,007

$







497,589

$







452,460 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton - Met $







114.27

$







109.31

$







109.95











GAAP Coal margin - Met $







20,949

$







85,313

$







140,214 GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $









5.05

$









18.74

$









34.07











Non GAAP Coal margin - Met $







76,683

$







148,139

$







184,251 Non GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $









18.49

$









32.54

$









44.78











Tons sold - Met 4,148

4,552

4,115





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Coal revenues $





2,331,196

$





2,499,503 Coal revenues - All Other -

(47,041) Coal revenues - Met 2,331,196

2,452,462 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (407,219)

(319,244) Non-GAAP Coal revenues - Met $





1,923,977

$





2,133,218 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton - Met $







147.26

$







177.75







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $





1,910,847

$





1,687,259 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 125,580

93,343 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 18,726

19,129 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,025

6,458 Total Cost of coal sales 2,060,178

1,806,189 Total Cost of coal sales - All Other -

(53,877) Total Cost of coal sales - Met 2,060,178

1,752,312 Less: Freight and handling costs - Met (407,219)

(319,244) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production - Met (1) (125,580)

(92,421) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations - Met (18,726)

(11,165) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net - Met (5,025)

(6,458) Less: Idled and closed mine costs - Met (27,218)

(16,145) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales - Met $





1,476,410

$





1,306,879 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton - Met $







113.00

$







108.90







GAAP Coal margin - Met $







271,018

$







700,150 GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $









20.74

$









58.34







Non GAAP Coal margin - Met $







447,567

$







826,339 Non GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $









34.26

$









68.86







Tons sold - Met 13,065

12,001





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,864

$



241,027

$



129.31

48

% Domestic 910

145,922

$



160.35

23

% Export - Australian indexed 1,126

144,810

$



128.61

29

% Total Met segment - met coal 3,900

531,759

$



136.35

100

% Met segment - thermal coal 248

18,931

$





76.33



Non-GAAP Coal revenues 4,148

550,690

$



132.76



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues -

119,093







Coal revenues 4,148

$



669,783









