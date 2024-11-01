Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, (NYSE: BHLB )

today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share to of record at the close of business on November 14, 2024, payable on November 27, 2024.



About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. With $11.6 billion in assets and 83 branches in New England and New York, the provides Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Lending, Private Banking and Wealth Management services. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at href="" rel="nofollow" berkshireban .

Investor Relations Contact

Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email:

[email protected]

Tel: (617) 641-9206

