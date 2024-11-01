Dominion Energy Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings



Third-quarter 2024 GAAP net income of $1.12 per share; operating (non-GAAP) of $0.98 per share Company narrows its full-year 2024 operating earnings guidance range to $2.68 to $2.83 per share, preserves original midpoint of $2.75 per share

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, (NYSE: D ), today announced unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP or reported earnings) for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, of $954 million ($1.12 per share) compared with net income of $157 million ($0.16 per share) for the same period in 2023.

Operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, were $835 million ($0.98 per share), compared to operating earnings of $651 million ($0.75 per share) for the same period in 2023.



Differences between GAAP and operating earnings for the period include gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities, a net benefit from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of gas distribution operations, and other adjustments. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

The company narrowed its full-year 2024 operating earnings guidance range to $2.68 to $2.83 per share, preserving the original midpoint of $2.75 per share. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 operating earnings guidance range of $3.25 to $3.54 per share and the other financial guidance provided at the March 1, 2024 investor meeting including guidance related to earnings, credit, and dividend.

Webcast today

The company will host its third-quarter 2024 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results.



A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at href="" rel="nofollow" dominionenerg .

For individuals who prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-267-6316 and international callers should dial 1-785-424-1789. The conference ID for the telephonic earnings call is DOMINION. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Nov. 1. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 1. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-800-839-6737.

International callers should dial 1-402-220-6052. The passcode for the replay is 17292.



Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings (non-GAAP) as the primary performance measurement of its results for public communications with analysts and investors. Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans, and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.



