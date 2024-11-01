عربي


TDS Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results


11/1/2024 7:33:51 AM

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced,
TDS will hold a teleconference on November
1, 2024, at
9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page tdsinc.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS ) reported total operating revenues of $1,224 million for the third quarter of 2024, versus $1,278 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(83) million and $(0.73), respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $(17) million and $(0.16), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding a UScellular wireless spectrum license impairment (non-GAAP) of $136 million ($102 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings per share excluding a UScellular wireless spectrum license impairment (non-GAAP) were $2 million and $0.01, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024. The impairment loss was substantially all related to the retained high-band spectrum unit of accounting which includes the 28 GHz, 37 GHz and 39 GHz frequency bands.

Recent Highlights*

UScellular

  • Announced sale of select spectrum assets for $1 billion to Verizon in October 2024, and the sale of additional spectrum to two other mobile network operators
  • Improved wireless operating results
    • Postpaid handset net losses improved
    • Postpaid
      ARPU grew 2%; service revenues decreased 2%
    • Prepaid net additions up
    • Both postpaid and prepaid churn improved
  • Fixed wireless customers grew 32% to 140,000

TDS Telecom

  • Reached a milestone of 50% of service addresses now served with fiber
    • Grew total year-over-year service address footprint 9%
    • Delivered 32,000 marketable fiber services addresses in Q3; 87,000 YTD
  • Operating revenues grew 2%; residential revenue growth of 5%
    • Residential broadband connections grew 4% due to broadband investments
  • Strong net income and Adjusted EBITDA growth
    • Good expense discipline

* Comparisons are 3Q'23 to 3Q'24 unless otherwise noted

"We continue to strategically optimize our portfolio in order to focus our resources appropriately throughout the enterprise," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO.
"In the third quarter, TDS completed the sale of its OneNeck operations. In addition, TDS Telecom has entered into agreements to sell certain ILEC and cable properties. In October, as part of its ongoing process to opportunistically monetize its remaining spectrum, UScellular announced that it had entered into agreements to monetize select spectrum assets for $1 billion.

"UScellular's third quarter results show that the company is continuing to balance subscriber growth with financial discipline. And while it had postpaid handset net losses in the quarter, the company saw a notable year-over-year improvement in its subscriber trajectory.

"TDS Telecom is implementing its ongoing fiber expansion strategy and it reached a milestone of 50% of its service addresses passed with fiber."

Announced Transactions and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular
 On May 28, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The T-Mobile transaction excluded UScellular's approximately 4,400 owned towers, its equity method investments, and approximately 70% of its spectrum assets.

In October, UScellular announced a sale of select spectrum assets to Verizon for a portion of the remaining spectrum for $1 billion, and the sale of additional spectrum to two other mobile network operators for an undisclosed price. Each transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and contingent upon the close of the proposed T-Mobile transaction. The process to opportunistically monetize the remaining spectrum assets continues.

2024 Estimated Results
 TDS' current estimates of full-year 2024 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November
1, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2024 Estimated Results



UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$2,950-$3,050

$2,950-$3,000

Adjusted OIBDA1, 2 (Non-GAAP)

$750-$850

$800-$875

Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 (Non-GAAP)

$920-$1,020

$970-$1,045

Capital expenditures

$550-$650

$550-$600

TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$1,050-$1,080

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$330-$360

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1
(Non-GAAP)

$330-$360

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$310-$340

Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income (loss) or Income (loss) before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income (loss) because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2024 Estimated Results2


UScellular


TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

$(35)-$40

$60-$90

Add back:


Interest expense

180

-

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

665

270

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$810-$885

$330-$360

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

-

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$970-$1,045

$330-$360

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

160

-

Interest and dividend income

10

-

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$800-$875

$330-$360

Actual Results


Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024


Year Ended

December 31, 2023


UScellular


TDS

Telecom


UScellular


TDS

Telecom

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$


(37)


$


51


$


58

$

(483)

Add back:






Income tax expense (benefit)

29


15


53

(26)

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

$


(8)


$


66


$


111

$

(509)

Add back:






Interest expense

137


(4)


196

(8)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

499


199


656

245

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$


628


$


261


$


963

$

(272)

Add back or deduct:






Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

28


-


8

-

Loss on impairment of licenses

136


-


-

-

Loss on impairment of goodwill

-


-


-

547

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

14


8


17

10

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

4


-


(2)

-

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$


810


$


269


$


986

$


285

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

123


-


158

-

Interest and dividend income

9


4


10

4

Other, net

-


3


-

2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$


678


$


263


$


818

$


279

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2024, can be found on TDS' website at tdsinc.

2

2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

Conference Call Information
 TDS will hold a conference call on November
1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

  • Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page tdsinc or at

  • Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384, conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to tdsinc. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of tdsinc.

About TDS
 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice
to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,000 associates as of September 30, 2024.

Visit tdsinc for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its remaining spectrum assets; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS:
UScellular:
TDS Telecom:

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2024


6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Retail Connections










Postpaid










Total at end of period1

3,999,000


4,027,000

4,051,000

4,106,000

4,159,000

Gross additions

123,000


117,000

106,000

129,000

128,000

Handsets

84,000


73,000

63,000

80,000

84,000

Connected devices

39,000


44,000

43,000

49,000

44,000

Net additions (losses)1

(28,000)


(24,000)

(44,000)

(50,000)

(35,000)

Handsets

(28,000)


(29,000)

(47,000)

(53,000)

(38,000)

Connected devices

-


5,000

3,000

3,000

3,000

ARPU2

$

52.04


$

51.45

$

51.96

$

51.61

$

51.11

ARPA3

$

131.81


$

130.41

$

132.00

$

131.63

$

130.91

Handset upgrade rate4

3.5
%


4.1
%

4.5
%

5.8
%

4.5
%

Churn rate5

1.25
%


1.16
%

1.22
%

1.44
%

1.30
%

Handsets

1.07
%


0.97
%

1.03
%

1.22
%

1.11
%

Connected devices

2.47
%


2.47
%

2.52
%

3.03
%

2.64
%

Prepaid










Total at end of period1

452,000


439,000

436,000

451,000

462,000

Gross additions

57,000


50,000

41,000

43,000

52,000

Net additions (losses)1

13,000


3,000

(13,000)

(11,000)

-

ARPU2, 6

$

32.01


$

32.37

$

32.25

$

32.32

$

33.44

Churn rate5

3.30
%


3.60
%

4.06
%

3.87
%

3.68
%

Market penetration at end of period










Consolidated operating population

32,550,000


32,550,000

32,550,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

Consolidated operating penetration7

15
%


15
%

14
%

15
%

15
%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$


120


$


165

$


131

$


148

$


111

Total cell sites in service

7,007


6,990

6,995

7,000

6,973

Owned towers

4,407


4,388

4,382

4,373

4,356

Number of colocations8

2,418


2,392

2,397

2,390

2,406

Tower tenancy rate9

1.55


1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55


1

First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter.

2

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period.
These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

.

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

.

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

3

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

4

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

5

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month.
These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

6

Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

7

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

8

Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.

9

Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2024


6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Residential connections










Broadband








Incumbent

241,500


243,700

245,100

244,800

248,800

Expansion

115,300


107,800

100,400

92,200

79,400

Cable

195,900


198,500

202,400

202,900

204,400

Total Broadband1

552,700


550,000

547,900

539,800

532,600

Video

122,100


124,800

128,800

131,500

132,400

Voice

271,300


275,600

279,400

281,600

284,000

Total Residential connections

946,100


950,400

956,100

952,900

949,000

Commercial connections

197,200


201,500

206,200

210,200

217,400

Total connections

1,143,300


1,152,000

1,162,200

1,163,100

1,166,400










Residential revenue per connection2

$


65.41


$


65.26

$


64.58

$


62.74

$


62.15










Capital expenditures (millions)

$



78


$



78

$



87

$



143

$



172

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of 6,400 as well as certain other adjustments.

2

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2024


2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024


2023

2024

vs. 2023

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues












UScellular

$

922


$
963

(4)
%

$
2,799


$ 2,906

(4)
%

TDS Telecom

263


256

2
%

797


767

4
%

All Other1

39


59

(33)
%

128


175

(27)
%

1,224


1,278

(4)
%

3,724


3,848

(3)
%

Operating expenses












UScellular










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

707


746

(5)
%

2,149


2,285

(6)
%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

167


159

5
%

499


490

2
%

Loss on impairment of licenses

136


-

N/M

136


-

N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


1

N/M

14


14

4
%

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(2)


-

N/M

4


-

N/M

1,012


906

12
%

2,802


2,789

-

TDS Telecom










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

182


189

(4)
%

533


563

(5)
%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

68


61

11
%

199


180

11
%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

3


6

(52)
%

8


8

-

252


256

(1)
%

741


752

(1)
%

All Other1










Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

49


64

(22)
%

159


187

(14)
%

Depreciation and amortization

3


5

(73)
%

6


11

(40)
%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

(1)


(1)

N/M

1


-

N/M

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(12)


-

N/M

(12)


-

N/M

40


68

(43)
%

154


197

(22)
%

Total operating expenses

1,304


1,230

6
%

3,697


3,738

(1)
%

Operating income (loss)












UScellular

(90)


57

N/M

(3)


117

N/M

TDS Telecom

10


-

N/M

56


15

N/M

All Other1

-


(9)

N/M

(26)


(22)

(18)
%

(80)


48

N/M

27


110

(76)
%

Investment and other income (expense)












Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

43


40

9
%

125


122

3
%

Interest and dividend income

8


5

51
%

20


16

25
%

Interest expense

(76)


(62)

(22)
%

(208)


(178)

(17)
%

Other, net

1


-

N/M

3


1

N/M

Total investment and other expense

(24)


(17)

(41)
%

(60)


(39)

(52)
%

Income (loss) before income taxes

(104)


31

N/M

(33)


71

N/M

Income tax expense (benefit)

(25)


27

N/M

1


55

(98)
%

Net income (loss)

(79)


4

N/M

(34)


16

N/M

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(13)


4

N/M

-


10

N/M

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders

(66)


-

N/M

(34)


6

N/M

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17


17

-

52


52

-

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

(83)


$
(17)

N/M

$

(86)


$
(46)

(86)
%












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

114


113

1
%

114


113

1
%

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$
(0.73)


$ (0.16)

N/M

$
(0.75)


$ (0.41)

(85)
%












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

114


113

1
%

114


113

1
%

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$
(0.73)


$ (0.16)

N/M

$
(0.75)


$ (0.41)

(83)
%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities




Net income (loss)

$



(34)


$



16

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

704


681

Bad debts expense

72


77

Stock-based compensation expense

48


27

Deferred income taxes, net

(15)


38

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(125)


(122)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

106


97

Loss on impairment of licenses

136


-

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

23


22

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(12)


-

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

4


-

Other operating activities

6


4

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

33


11

Equipment installment plans receivable

12


20

Inventory

37


87

Accounts payable

3


(36)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(3)


(15)

Accrued taxes

16


72

Accrued interest

13


8

Other assets and liabilities

(91)


(64)

Net cash provided by operating activities

933


923




Cash flows from investing activities




Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(655)


(906)

Cash paid for licenses

(17)


(24)

Cash received from divestitures

91


-

Other investing activities

1


8

Net cash used in investing activities

(580)


(922)




Cash flows from financing activities




Issuance of long-term debt

440


781

Repayment of long-term debt

(408)


(664)

Repayment of short-term debt

-


(60)

Tax payments for TDS stock-based compensation awards

(10)


(3)

Tax payments for UScellular stock-based compensation awards

(11)


(6)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

-


(6)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(26)


-

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(83)


(114)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(16)


(4)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(4)


(2)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(32)


(29)

Other financing activities

(1)


-

Net cash used in financing activities

(151)


(107)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

202


(106)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Beginning of period

270


399

End of period

$



472


$



293

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


ASSETS






September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$







451


$







236

Accounts receivable, net

997


1,074

Inventory, net

167


208

Prepaid expenses

88


86

Income taxes receivable

3


4

Other current assets

40


52

Total current assets

1,746


1,660




Assets held for sale

17


15




Licenses

4,586


4,702




Other intangible assets, net

168


183




Investments in unconsolidated entities

524


505




Property, plant and equipment, net

4,987


5,062




Operating lease right-of-use assets

970


987




Other assets and deferred charges

728


807




Total assets

$






13,726


$






13,921

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities




Current portion of long-term debt

$








29


$








26

Accounts payable

334


360

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

270


277

Accrued interest

26


12

Accrued taxes

49


43

Accrued compensation

107


149

Short-term operating lease liabilities

151


147

Other current liabilities

132


170

Total current liabilities

1,098


1,184




Liabilities held for sale

7


-




Deferred liabilities and credits




Deferred income tax liability, net

961


975

Long-term operating lease liabilities

862


890

Other deferred liabilities and credits

812


784




Long-term debt, net

4,097


4,080




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

16


12




Equity




TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1


1

Capital in excess of par value

2,557


2,558

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074


1,074

Treasury shares, at cost

(433)


(465)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11


11

Retained earnings

1,865


2,023

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,075


5,202




Noncontrolling interests

798


794




Total equity

5,873


5,996




Total liabilities and equity

$






13,726


$






13,921

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)




September 30, 2024




TDS


TDS Corporate


Intercompany


TDS


UScellular


Telecom


& Other


Eliminations


Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$




272

$




83

$




175

$




(79)

$




451










Licenses and other intangible assets

$



4,576

$




173

$





5

$




-

$



4,754

Investment in unconsolidated entities

478

4

50

(8)

524

$



5,054

$




177

$




55

$




(8)

$



5,278










Property, plant and equipment, net

$



2,504

$



2,465

$




18

$




-

$



4,987










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$




20

$




-

$





9

$




-

$




29

Non-current portion

2,882

3

1,212

-

4,097

$



2,902

$





3

$



1,221

$




-

$



4,126

United States Cellular Corporation


Segment Results

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

UScellular

2024


2023

2024
vs. 2023

2024


2023

2024
vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)










Operating Revenues












Wireless

$

896


$

938

(4)
%

$
2,722


$
2,831

(4)
%

Towers

59


57

2
%

175


170

3
%

Intra-company eliminations

(33)


(32)

(3)
%

(98)


(95)

(3)
%

Total operating revenues

922


963

(4)
%

2,799


2,906

(4)
%












Operating expenses












Wireless

1,005


900

12
%

2,784


2,770

1
%

Towers

40


38

4
%

116


114

1
%

Intra-company eliminations

(33)


(32)

(3)
%

(98)


(95)

(3)
%

Total operating expenses

1,012


906

12
%

2,802


2,789

-












Operating income (loss)

$

(90)


$

57

N/M

$

(3)


$

117

N/M












Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$

222


$

220

1
%

$

678


$

624

9
%

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

269


$

263

3
%

$

810


$

753

8
%

Capital expenditures

$

120


$

111

8
%

$

415


$

462

(10)
%


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Segment Results

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
 September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

UScellular Wireless

2024


2023

2024
vs. 2023

2024


2023

2024
vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)










Retail service

$

669


$

687

(3)
%

$
2,014


$
2,065

(2)
%

Other

52


50

5
%

154


149

4
%

Service revenues

721


737

(2)
%

2,168


2,214

(2)
%

Equipment sales

175


201

(13)
%

554


617

(10)
%

Total operating revenues

896


938

(4)
%

2,722


2,831

(4)
%












System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
accretion reported below)

193


199

(3)
%

582


597

(2)
%

Cost of equipment sold

203


228

(11)
%

630


708

(11)
%

Selling, general and administrative

316


324

(3)
%

953


995

(4)
%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

155


148

5
%

466


456

2
%

Loss on impairment of licenses

136


-

N/M

136


-

N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


1

N/M

13


14

(1)
%

(Gain) loss on license sales
and exchanges, net

(2)


-

N/M

4


-

N/M

Total operating expenses

1,005


900

12
%

2,784


2,770

1
%












Operating income (loss)

$
(109)


$

38

N/M

$

(62)


$

61

N/M












Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$

191


$

190

1
%

$

583


$

534

9
%

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

191


$

190

1
%

$

583


$

534

9
%

Capital expenditures

$

114


$

106

7
%

$

400


$

452

(12)
%

Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

UScellular Towers

2024


2023

2024
vs. 2023

2024


2023

2024
vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)










Third-party revenues

$

26


$

25

1
%

$

77


$

75

2
%

Intra-company revenues

33


32

3
%

98


95

3
%

Total tower revenues

59


57

2
%

175


170

3
%












System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
accretion reported below)

20


18

10
%

58


55

4
%

Selling, general and administrative

8


9

(14)
%

24


25

(7)
%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

12


11

7
%

33


34

(1)
%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

-


-

N/M

1


-

N/M

Total operating expenses

40


38

4
%

116


114

1
%












Operating income

$

19


$

19

(1)
%

$

59


$

56

7
%












Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$

31


$

30

3
%

$

95


$

90

6
%

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

31


$

30

3
%

$

95


$

90

6
%

Capital expenditures

$


6


$


5

33
%

$

15


$

10

61
%


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2024


2023

2024
vs. 2023

2024


2023

2024
vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)










Operating revenues












Residential










Incumbent

$

90


$

89

1
%

$

269


$

264

2
%

Expansion

29


20

46
%

83


52

58
%

Cable

67


68

(2)
%

206


204

1
%

Total residential

186


177

5
%

558


521

7
%

Commercial

36


38

(4)
%

110


118

(7)
%

Wholesale

40


42

(3)
%

128


127

1
%

Total service revenues

262


256

2
%

796


766

4
%

Equipment revenues

-


-

(6)
%

1


1

(10)
%

Total operating revenues

263


256

2
%

797


767

4
%












Cost of services

101


107

(6)
%

297


319

(7)
%

Cost of equipment and products

-


-

26
%

1


-

4
%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

81


82

(1)
%

236


244

(3)
%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

68


61

11
%

199


180

11
%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

3


6

(52)
%

8


8

-

Total operating expenses

252


256

(1)
%

741


752

(1)
%












Operating income

$

10


$

-

N/M

$

56


$

15

N/M


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc

Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

TDS - CONSOLIDATED

2024


2023

2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$



306


$



408

$



933


$



923

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(203)


(278)

(655)


(906)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(11)


(9)

(32)


(29)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$




92


$



121

$



246


$




(12)


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

UScellular

2024


2023

2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$



245


$



329

$



761


$



719

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(129)


(103)

(399)


(454)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(11)


(9)

(31)


(28)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$



105


$



217

$



331


$



237


1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Licenses impairment, net of tax


The following non-GAAP financial measure isolates the total effects on net income of the current period Loss on impairment of intangible assets at
UScellular, including tax impacts.
TDS
believes this measure may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information to assist in comparing the current period financial results with periods that were not impacted by such a charge.


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2024


2023

2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)






Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders (GAAP)

$




(83)


$




(17)

$




(86)


$




(46)

Adjustments:






Loss on impairment of licenses

136


-

136


-

Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the
impaired licenses

(34)


-

(34)


-

UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the
impaired licenses

(17)


-

(17)


-

Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments

85


-

85


-

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
excluding licenses impairment charge (Non-GAAP)

2


(17)

(1)


(46)

Noncontrolling interest adjustment to compute diluted earnings
(loss)

(1)


(1)

(1)


-

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
excluding licenses impairment charge used in diluted earnings
(loss) per share (Non-GAAP)

$





1


$




(18)

$




(2)


$




(46)








Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted
loss per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

114


113

114


113

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted
earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
shareholders excluding licenses impairment charge

117


113

114


113








Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
common shareholders (GAAP)

$



(0.73)


$



(0.16)

$



(0.75)


$



(0.41)

Adjustments:






Loss on impairment of licenses

1.18


-

1.19


-

Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the
impaired licenses

(0.29)


-

(0.30)


-

UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the
impaired licenses

(0.15)


-

(0.16)


-

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
shareholders excluding licenses impairment charge (Non-GAAP)

$



0.01


$



(0.16)

$



(0.02)


$



(0.41)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes

Three Months Ended

September 30,

TDS TELECOM

2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

$




9


$




4

Add back:


Income tax expense

4


-

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

14


4

Add back:


Interest expense

(1)


(2)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

68


61

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

80


63

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

3


6

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

83


68

Deduct:


Interest and dividend income

1


1

Other, net

1


-

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$



81


$




67


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

PR Newswire

