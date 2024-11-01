Cboe Global Markets Reports Results For Third Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Third

Quarter Highlights*

Diluted EPS for the Quarter of $2.07, Up 6 percent

Record Adjusted Diluted EPS1 for the Quarter of $2.22, Up 8 percent

Record Net Revenue for the Quarter of $532.0 million, Up 11 percent

Third Quarter Highlights

Diluted EPS for the Quarter of $2.07, Up 6 percent

Record Adjusted Diluted EPS for the Quarter of $2.22, Up 8 percent

Record Net Revenue for the Quarter of $532.0 million, Up 11 percent

Increases Organic Total Net Revenue Growth Range for 2024 to 7 to 9 percent, from 6 to 8 percent; Reaffirms Lower End of Data and Access Solutions Organic Net Revenue Growth Target of 7 to 10 percent Increases 2024 Adjusted Operating Expense Guidance to $798 to $808 million, from $795 to $805 million CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. "In the third quarter, Cboe reported strong diluted EPS of $2.07, record net revenue of $532.0 million and record adjusted diluted EPS of $2.22, highlighting the solid progress we continued to make in sharpening our strategic focus," said Fredric Tomczyk, Cboe Global Markets Chief Executive Officer. "Through the first three quarters of the year, Cboe has grown net revenue by 9%, diluted EPS by 4%, and adjusted diluted EPS by 14%. The broad-based contribution speaks to the complementary nature of Cboe's ecosystem with Derivatives net revenue up 11%, Cash and Spot Markets up 9% and Data and Access Solutions up 6% on a year-to-date basis. I am excited as we move forward as an organization with a refined strategic framework that will help ensure we are well-aligned with secular market trends to drive growth and opportunity in the years ahead." "Cboe reported strong 11% year-over-year net revenue growth to drive solid diluted EPS and record quarterly adjusted diluted EPS results in the third quarter," said Jill Griebenow, Cboe Global Markets Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

results

in

the

third

quarter,"

said

Jill

Griebenow,

Cboe Global Markets Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. "Derivatives net revenue was up a strong 13% year-over-year in the third quarter as

"Derivatives net revenue was up a strong 13% year-over-year in the third quarter as Cboe produced record volumes across our derivatives platform. Cash and Spot Markets performance was also strong, producing 12% net revenue gains as compared to the third quarter of 2023, and Data and Access Solutions delivered 6% year-over- year net revenue growth for the quarter. Given the year-to-date trends and our expectations for the fourth quarter, we are raising our organic total net revenue growth range for 2024 to 7-9%, up from our prior guidance of 6-8%. In conjunction with our increased revenue guidance, we are increasing our full year adjusted operating expense guidance range to $798 to $808 million, up from our prior guidance range of $795 to $805 million. Moving forward, we are well positioned to allocate capital across our organization to the highest-return initiatives, helping deliver long-term shareholder value."

well

positioned

to

allocate

capital across our organization to the highest-return

initiatives,

helping

deliver long-term shareholder value."

*All comparisons are third quarter 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. (1) A full reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles") results is included in the attached tables. See "Non-GAAP Information" in the accompanying financial tables. (2)

Specific quantifications of the amounts that would be required to reconcile the company's organic net revenue growth guidance and adjusted operating expenses guidance

are not available. The company believes that there is uncertainty and unpredictability with respect to certain of its GAAP measures, primarily related to acquisition-related

revenues and costs that would be required to reconcile to GAAP revenues less cost of revenues, GAAP operating expenses and GAAP effective tax rate, which preclude the

company from providing accurate guidance on certain forward-looking GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. The company believes that providing estimates of the amounts

that would be required to reconcile the range of the company's organic net revenue growth guidance and adjusted operating expenses would imply a degree of precision

that would be confusing or misleading to investors for the reasons identified above.

Consolidated Third Quarter Results -Table 1

Table 1 below presents summary selected unaudited condensed consolidated financial information for the company as reported and on an adjusted basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

Table

1 Consolidated Third Quarter Results

($ in millions except per share)

3Q24

3Q23

Change 3Q24

Adjusted1 3Q23

Adjusted1

Change Total

Revenues Less

Cost

of

Revenues $



532.0 $



480.5 11

% $



532.0 $



480.5 11

% Total

Operating

Expenses $



224.6 $



209.3 7

% $



204.0 $



180.3 13

% Operating

Income $



307.4 $



271.2 13

% $



328.0 $



300.2 9

% Operating

Margin % 57.8

% 56.4

% 1.4

pp 61.7

% 62.5

% (0.8)pp Net Income Allocated to Common

Stockholders $



217.4 $



207.1 5

% $



232.9 $



218.9 6

% Diluted

Earnings Per

Share $



2.07 $



1.95 6

% $



2.22 $



2.06 8

% EBITDA1 $



341.1 $



319.7 7

% $



342.0 $



320.5 7

% EBITDA

Margin %1 64.1

% 66.5

% (2.4)pp 64.3

% 66.7

% (2.4)pp



Total revenues less cost of revenues (referred to as "net revenue"2) of $532.0 million increased 11 percent, compared to $480.5 million in the prior-year period, a result of increases in derivatives markets, cash and spot markets, and data and access solutions net revenue2.

Total operating expenses were $224.6 million versus $209.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $15.3 million. This increase was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits and travel and promotional expenses, partially offset by a decline in professional fees and outside services. Adjusted operating expenses1 of $204.0 million increased 13 percent compared to $180.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits and travel and promotional expenses, partially offset by a decline in professional fees and outside services.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 29.3 percent as compared with 22.9 percent in the third quarter of 2023. The higher effective tax rate in 2024 is primarily due to releases of penalties and interest associated with Section 199 positions in 2023. The effective tax rate on adjusted earnings1 was 29.2 percent, up 2.8 basis points when compared with 26.4 percent in last year's third quarter. The change was primarily due to lower non-deductible compensation in 2023 resulting from executive changes. Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2024 increased 6 percent to $2.07 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $2.22 increased 8 percent compared to 2023 third quarter results.

Business Segment

Information:

Table

2 Total Revenues Less Cost of Revenues by

Business Segment

(in

millions) 3Q24 3Q23 Change Options $









320.9 $









290.8 10

% North

American Equities 98.0 95.1 3

% Europe

and

Asia

Pacific 55.6 45.6 22

% Futures 38.0 32.4 17

% Global

FX 20.0 18.3 9

% Digital (0.5) (1.7) *

% Total $









532.0 $









480.5 11

%

(1) A

full

reconciliation

of

our

non-GAAP results

to

our

GAAP

results is

included

in

the

attached tables.

See

"Non-GAAP

Information"

in

the

accompanying

financial

tables. (2) See

the

attached

tables on

page

10

for

"Net

Revenue

by

Revenue Caption." *Not

meaningful

Discussion

of

Results by

Business

Segment1:

Options:



Options record net revenue of $320.9 million was up $30.1 million, or 10 percent, from the third quarter of 2023. Net transaction and clearing fees2 increased primarily as a result of a 13 percent increase in index options trading volumes versus the third quarter of 2023. Access and capacity fees were 5 percent higher than the third quarter of 2023.

Net transaction and clearing fees2 increased $35.9 million, or 14 percent, reflecting a 2 percent increase in total options average daily volume ("ADV") and a 10 percent increase in total options revenue per contract ("RPC") compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total options RPC was due to a mix shift, with index options representing a higher percentage of total options volume. Cboe's Options exchanges had total market share of 30.5 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 33.6 percent in the third quarter of 2023, a result of lower multi-list market share as compared to the third quarter of 2023.

North

American

(N.A.)

Equities:



N.A. Equities net revenue of $98.0 million increased $2.9 million, or 3 percent, from the third quarter of 2023, reflecting higher net transaction and clearing fees2 and access and capacity fees, partially offset by a decline in industry market data fees.

Net transaction and clearing fees2 increased by $2.9 million, or 10 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by stronger industry volumes and improved net capture rates, partially offset by lower market share as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Cboe's U.S. Equities exchanges had market share of 10.9 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 12.7 percent in the third quarter of 2023 given higher industry off-exchange and closing auction share. Cboe's U.S. Equities off-exchange market share was 17.7 percent, down from 19.9 percent in the third quarter of 2023. Canadian Equities market share declined to 14.6 percent as compared to 15.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

Europe

and

Asia

Pacific

(APAC):



Europe and APAC net revenue of $55.6 million increased by 22 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023, reflecting growth in net transaction and clearing fees2 and non-transaction revenues. On a constant currency basis3, net revenues were $54.9 million, up 20 percent on a year-over-year basis. European Equities average daily notional value ("ADNV") traded on Cboe European Equities was €9.3 billion, up 16 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023 given a 13 percent increase in industry market volumes. Japanese Equities ADNV was 117 percent higher and Australian Equities ADNV was 28 percent higher than the third quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, Cboe European Equities had 23.8 percent market share, up from 23.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023. Cboe European Equities net capture rate increased 11 percent given a mix shift to higher capture products. Cboe Australia had 20.8 percent market share for the third quarter of 2024, up from 17.9 percent in the third quarter of 2023. Cboe Japan grew market share to 5.4 percent in the third quarter of 2024 from 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

Futures:



Futures net revenue of $38.0 million increased $5.6 million, or 17 percent, from the third quarter of 2023 due to an increase in net transaction and clearing fees2. Net transaction and clearing fees2 increased $5.6 million, reflecting a 19 percent increase in ADV during the quarter.

Global

FX:



Global FX record net revenue of $20.0 million increased 9 percent, primarily due to higher net transaction and clearing fees2. ADNV traded on the Cboe FX platform was $48.3 billion for the quarter, up 9 percent compared to last year's third quarter, and net capture rate per one million dollars traded was $2.66 for the quarter, up 1 percent compared to $2.64 in the third quarter of 2023. Cboe FX market share was 19.1 percent for the quarter compared to 20.2 percent in last year's third quarter.

(1) The

Digital and

Corporate

segments are

not

further

discussed

as

results

were

not

material during

the

third

quarter

of 2024. (2) See

the

attached

tables on

page

10

for

"Net Transaction

and

Clearing Fees

by

Business Segment." (3) A

full

reconciliation

of

our

non-GAAP results

to

our

GAAP

results is

included

in

the

attached tables.

See

"Non-GAAP

Information"

in

the

accompanying

financial

tables.

2024

Fiscal Year

Financial

Guidance

Cboe

provided

guidance

for

the

2024

fiscal

year

as

noted

below.



Organic total net revenue growth1 is expected to be in the range of 7 to 9 percentage points, up from previous guidance calling for 6 to 8 percentage points in 2024.

Reaffirms lower end of organic net revenue1 growth range from Data and Access Solutions of 7 to 10 percentage points in 2024.

Adjusted operating expenses1 in 2024 are expected to be in the range of $798 to $808 million, up from previous guidance of $795 to $805 million. The guidance excludes the expected amortization of acquired intangible assets of $89 million; the company reflects the exclusion of this amount in its non-GAAP reconciliation.

Reaffirms depreciation and amortization expense for 2024 is expected to be in the range of $43 to $47 million, excluding the expected amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Minority investments are expected to contribute a $40 to $46 million benefit in 2024 to non-operating (expenses) income, up from previous guidance of $37 to $43 million. Reaffirms that $33 to $37 million of the benefit will come in the earnings on investments line and anticipates $7 to $9 million to come through the other income (expense), net line, up from previous guidance of $4 to $6 million.

Reaffirms the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings1 for the full year 2024 is expected to be in the range of 28.5 to 30.5 percent. Significant changes in trading volume, expenses, tax laws or rates and other items could materially impact this expectation. Capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be in the range of $57 to $63 million, up from previous guidance of $51 to $57 million.

(1) Specific quantifications of the amounts that would be required to reconcile the company's organic and inorganic growth guidance, adjusted operating expenses guidance,

annualized adjusted operating expenses guidance, and the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings guidance are not available. Acquisitions are considered organic after 12 months of closing. The company believes that there is uncertainty and unpredictability with respect to certain of its GAAP measures, primarily related to acquisition-related

revenues and costs that would be required to reconcile to GAAP revenues less cost of revenues, GAAP operating expenses and GAAP effective tax rate, which preclude the

company from providing accurate guidance on certain forward-looking GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. The company believes that providing estimates of the amounts

that would be required to reconcile the range of the company's organic growth, adjusted operating expenses, annualized adjusted operating expenses, and the effective tax

rate on adjusted earnings would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors for the reasons identified above.

Capital Management

At September 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $763.2 million and adjusted cash2 of $763.7 million. Total debt as of September 30, 2024 was $1,440.6 million.

The company paid cash dividends of $66.3 million, or $0.63 per share, during the third quarter of 2024 and utilized $24.6 million to repurchase approximately 144 thousand shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program at an average price of $170.45 per share. As of September 30, 2024, the company had approximately $679.8 million of availability remaining under its existing share repurchase authorizations.

Earnings Conference

Call

Executives of Cboe Global Markets will host a conference call to review its third-quarter financial results today, November 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT. The conference call and any accompanying slides will be publicly available via live webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at under Events & Presentations. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (800) 715-9871 (toll-free) or (646) 307-1963 (toll) and using the Conference ID 6762730. Telephone participants should place calls 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for replay.

(2) A

full

reconciliation

of

our

non-GAAP results

to

our

GAAP

results is

included

in

the

attached tables.

See

"Non-GAAP

Information"

in

the

accompanying

financial

tables.

About

Cboe

Global

Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and

investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities,

derivatives,

and

FX, across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, Cboe is committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit

.

Cautionary

Statements Regarding

Forward-Looking

Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel, increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; global expansion of operations; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit,

counterparty investment, and default risks, associated with operating a European clearinghouse; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for-profit status; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the impacts of pandemics; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; litigation risks and other liabilities; risks relating to digital assets, including winding down the

Cboe Digital spot market and transitioning digital asset futures contracts to CFE, operating a digital assets futures clearinghouse, cybercrime, changes in digital asset regulation, and fluctuations in digital asset prices. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

The

condensed consolidated

statements

of

income

and

balance

sheets

are

unaudited and

subject

to

revision.

Cboe

Media

Contacts:

Analyst

Contact: Angela

Tu Tim Cave Kenneth

Hill,

CFA (646) 856-8734 +44 (0) 7593 506 719 (312) 786-7559 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

CBOE-F

Trademarks:

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, Cboe Clear®, Cboe Datashop®, BIDS Trading®, BZX®, BYX®, Cboe Clear®, EDGX®, EDGA®,

MATCHNow®,

and

VIX®

are

registered

trademarks

of

Cboe Global

Markets, Inc.

and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe

Global

Markets,

Inc. Key

Performance

Statistics

by

Business

Segment



3Q

2024 2Q

2024 1Q

2024 4Q

2023 3Q

2023 Options









Total industry ADV

(in thousands) 48,733 46,129 47,452 44,410 43,411 Total

Company

Options

ADV

(in

thousands) 14,882 14,384 14,833 14,896 14,592 Multi-listed

options 10,655 10,367 10,744 10,725 10,848 Index

options 4,227 4,017 4,089 4,172 3,743 Total

Options market

share 30.5

% 31.2

% 31.3

% 33.5

% 33.6

% Multi-listed

options 24.0

% 24.6

% 24.8

% 26.7

% 27.4

% Total

Options RPC: $







0.298 $







0.295 $







0.299 $







0.297 $







0.270 Multi-listed

options $







0.063 $







0.062 $







0.064 $







0.060 $







0.055 Index

options $







0.892 $







0.898 $







0.915 $







0.908 $







0.894











North

American

Equities









U.S.

Equities -

Exchange:









Total

industry

ADV

(shares

in

billions) 11.5 11.8 11.8 11.2 10.4 Market

share % 10.9

% 11.4

% 12.8

% 13.0

% 12.7

% Net

capture

(per 100

touched

shares) $







0.024 $







0.027 $







0.019 $







0.013 $







0.022 U.S.

Equities -

Off-Exchange:









ADV

(touched

shares,

in

millions) 79.3 74.7 82.0 76.1 73.8 Off-Exchange

ATS

Block

Market

Share

%

(reported

on

a

one-month

lag) 17.7

% 17.8

% 17.6

% 18.4

% 19.9

% Net

capture

(per 100

touched

shares) $







0.135 $







0.136 $







0.132 $







0.137 $







0.125 Canadian

Equities:









ADV

(matched shares, in millions) 135.9 150.6 146.3 141.8 127.5 Total

market

share

% 14.6

% 15.0

% 15.3

% 15.3

% 15.2

% Net

capture (per

10,000

shares, in

Canadian

Dollars) $







4.240 $







4.046 $







3.997 $







3.905 $







3.976











Europe

and Asia

Pacific









European

Equities:









Total industry

ADNV

(Euros -

in

billions) €









38.9 €









42.6 €









41.8 €









37.7 €









34.3 Market

share % 23.8

% 22.5

% 23.7

% 23.9

% 23.2

% Net

capture (per

matched

notional

value

(bps),

in

Euros) €







0.257 €







0.251 €







0.249 €







0.233 €







0.232 Cboe

Clear Europe:









Trades

cleared (in

thousands) 306,882.5 299,019.3 294,325.7 281,938.1 255,152.3 Fee per

trade cleared

(in

Euros) €







0.008 €







0.008 €







0.008 €







0.010 €







0.010 Net

settlement

volume

(shares

in

thousands) 2,947.6 2,764.0 2,524.6 2,511.6 2,469.5 Net

fee

per

settlement

(in

Euros) €







1.026 €







1.038 €







1.072 €







0.899 €







0.927 Australian

Equities:









ADNV

(AUD -

in

billions) $









0.8 $









0.8 $









0.8 $









0.7 $









0.7 Market

share -

Continuous 20.8

% 20.8

% 20.4

% 20.3

% 17.9

% Net

capture (per

matched

notional value

(bps),

in

Australian

Dollars) $







0.156 $







0.155 $







0.156 $







0.157 $







0.155 Japanese

Equities:









ADNV (JPY -

in billions) ¥







323.3 ¥







315.2 ¥







315.9 ¥







190.2 ¥







148.7 Market

share -

Lit

Continuous 5.4

% 5.5

% 5.0

% 4.0

% 3.3

% Net

capture (per

matched

notional

value

(bps),

in

Yen) ¥







0.220 ¥







0.229 ¥







0.227 ¥







0.252 ¥







0.257











Futures









ADV (in thousands) 273.7 253.6 220.0 233.4 230.0 RPC $







1.767 $







1.757 $







1.749 $







1.729 $







1.753











Global

FX









Spot

market share

% 19.1

% 20.2

% 20.3

% 21.3

% 20.2

% ADNV

($

-

in

billions) $









48.3 $









47.7 $









45.3 $









47.0 $









44.4 Net

capture (per

one

million dollars

traded) $









2.66 $









2.69 $









2.62 $









2.60 $









2.64

ADV

=

average

daily

volume;

ADNV

=

average daily

notional

value.

RPC, average revenue per contract, for options and futures represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period.

Touched volume represents the total number of shares of equity securities and ETFs internally matched on our exchanges or routed to and executed on

an external market center.

Matched

volume

represents

the

total

number

of

shares

of

equity

securities

and

ETFs

executed on

our

exchanges.

U.S. Equities - Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on

BZX,

BYX,

EDGX

and

EDGA and the number of trading days. U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange data reflects BIDS Trading. For U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less order and execution management system (OMS/EMS) fees and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the

number of trading days for the period.

Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for

MATCHNow and

Cboe Canada and the number of trading days. Total market share represents MATCHNow

and

Cboe Canada volume divided by the total volume of the Canadian Equities market. As of January 1, 2024, the Cboe Canada and MATCHNow entities have been amalgamated into Cboe

Canada

Inc.

European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Euros divided by the product of

ADNV

in Euros of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days. "Trades cleared" refers to the total number of non-interoperable

trades cleared, "Fee per trade cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared, "Net settlement volume" refers to

the total number of settlements executed after netting, and "Net fee per settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided

by the number of settlements executed after netting.

Asia

Pacific

data

reflects

data

from

Cboe

Australia

and

Cboe Japan. Australian Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Australian dollars divided by the product of ADNV in Australian dollars of shares matched on Cboe Australia and the

number of Australian Equities trading days. Japanese Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity

payments in Japanese Yen divided by the product of ADNV in Japanese Yen of shares matched on Cboe Japan and the number of Japanese Equities

trading

days.

Global

FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF

products

of

one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are

both

charged

on

the

transaction.

Market

Share

represents

Cboe

FX volume divided by the total volume of publicly reporting spot

FX

venues (Cboe

FX,

EBS, Refinitiv, and Euronext FX).

Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023



Three

Months Ended

September

30,

Nine

Months

Ended

September

30, (in

millions,

except per

share

amounts) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenues:







Cash

and

spot

markets $













434.1 $













335.1 $











1,201.4 $











1,083.4 Data

and

access

solutions 145.6 137.0 427.9 401.7 Derivatives

markets 476.0 436.7 1,357.6 1,319.7 Total

Revenues 1,055.7 908.8 2,986.9 2,804.8 Cost

of

Revenues:







Liquidity

payments 317.6 323.7 963.4 1,032.9 Routing and clearing 17.4 17.8 50.0 62.6 Section

31

fees 129.5 36.1 249.3 145.5 Royalty

fees

and

other

cost

of

revenues 59.2 50.7 176.3 144.8 Total

Cost

of

Revenues 523.7 428.3 1,439.0 1,385.8 Revenues

Less

Cost

of

Revenues 532.0 480.5 1,547.9 1,419.0 Operating

Expenses:







Compensation

and

benefits 119.1 96.1 350.5 313.0 Depreciation

and

amortization 31.8 38.8 100.9 120.0 Technology

support services 25.5 25.0 74.3 75.5 Professional

fees

and

outside services 21.9 24.4 69.2 68.7 Travel

and

promotional

expenses 12.6 8.9 29.4 28.6 Facilities

costs 5.9 6.2 18.5 20.0 Acquisition-related

costs - 0.8 1.2 7.9 Impairment

of

intangible

assets - - 81.0 - Other

expenses 7.8 9.1 23.0 21.4 Total

Operating

Expenses 224.6 209.3 748.0 655.1 Operating

Income 307.4 271.2 799.9 763.9 Non-operating

(Expenses)

Income:







Interest expense (12.8) (15.4) (38.6) (49.2) Interest income 11.4 3.5 20.1 8.3 Earnings on

investments 1.0 10.3 29.2 34.9 Other

income

(expense),

net 2.0 0.5 (6.5) 2.2 Total

Non-operating

Income

(Expenses) 1.6 (1.1) 4.2 (3.8) Income

Before

Income

Tax

Provision 309.0 270.1 804.1 760.1 Income

tax

provision 90.5 61.9 235.7 210.7 Net

Income 218.5 208.2 568.4 549.4 Net

income

allocated

to

participating

securities (1.1) (1.1) (3.0) (2.7) Net

Income Allocated

to

Common Stockholders $













217.4 $













207.1 $













565.4 $













546.7 Net

Income Per

Share

Allocated

to

Common

Stockholders:







Basic earnings per share $













2.08 $













1.96 $













5.38 $













5.17 Diluted

earnings

per

share 2.07 1.95 5.36 5.15 Weighted

average shares

used

in

computing

income

per

share:







Basic 104.7 105.7 105.2 105.8 Diluted 105.1 106.1 105.6 106.2

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023



September 30, December 31, (in

millions) 2024 2023 Assets



Current Assets:



Cash

and

cash

equivalents $















763.2 $















543.2 Financial

investments 39.4 57.5 Accounts

receivable,

net 376.2 337.3 Margin

deposits,

clearing

funds,

and

interoperability

funds 2,039.0 848.8 Digital

assets -

safeguarded

assets - 51.3 Income

taxes receivable 47.1 74.5 Other

current assets 53.1 66.7 Total

Current

Assets 3,318.0 1,979.3

Investments

$















358.1

$















345.3 Property

and

equipment,

net 108.7 109.2 Property

held

for

sale - 8.7 Operating

lease

right

of

use

assets 130.7 136.6 Goodwill 3,150.5 3,140.6 Intangible

assets, net 1,424.7 1,561.5 Other

assets, net 220.8 206.3 Total

Assets 8,711.5 7,487.5

Liabilities

and

Stockholders'

Equity



Current

Liabilities:



Accounts

payable and

accrued

liabilities $















304.7 $















412.7 Section 31

fees payable 40.1 51.9 Deferred revenue 6.0 5.9 Margin

deposits,

clearing

funds,

and

interoperability

funds 2,039.0 848.8 Digital

assets -

safeguarded

liabilities - 51.3 Income

taxes payable - 1.0 Current

portion of

contingent

consideration

liabilities - 11.8 Total

Current

Liabilities 2,389.8 1,383.4

Long-term

debt

$













1,440.6

$













1,439.2 Non-current

unrecognized

tax

benefits 286.9 243.8 Deferred

income taxes 196.9 217.8 Non-current

operating

lease

liabilities 143.9 150.8 Other

non-current

liabilities 45.1 67.5 Total

Liabilities 4,503.2 3,502.5

Stockholders'

Equity:



Preferred stock $



















- $



















- Common

stock 1.1 1.1 Treasury

stock

at

cost (242.9) (10.5) Additional

paid-in capital 1,521.7 1,478.6 Retained

earnings 2,910.6 2,525.2 Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss),

net 17.8 (9.4) Total

Stockholders'

Equity 4,208.3 3,985.0





Total

Liabilities

and

Stockholders'

Equity 8,711.5 7,487.5

Table

3 Net Transaction and Clearing

Fees by Business Segment

Three Months

Ended

September

30, 2024 and 2023 (in

millions)

Consolidated

September

30,

Options

September

30,

N.A. Equities

September

30, Europe and

APAC

September 30,

Futures

September

30,

Global FX

September

30,

Digital

September

30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Transaction

and

clearing

fees $725.9 $678.6 $405.3 $384.6 $231.0 $221.9 $

40.5 $

32.6 $

31.7 $

25.4 $

17.4 $

15.6 $

- $

(1.5) Liquidity

payments (317.6) (323.7) (116.4) (130.5) (191.9) (185.6) (8.0) (7.3) (0.7) - - - (0.6) (0.3) Routing

and

clearing (17.4) (17.8) (4.7) (5.8) (7.2) (7.3) (5.0) (4.4) - - (0.5) (0.3) - - Net

transaction

and

clearing

fees $390.9 $337.1 $284.2 $248.3 $

31.9 $

29.0 $

27.5 $

20.9 $

31.0 $

25.4 $

16.9 $

15.3 $

(0.6) $

(1.8)

Table

4

Net Revenue by Revenue Caption

Three Months Ended September

30,

2024

and

2023 (in

millions) Cash

and

Spot Markets Three

Months Ended September

30, Data

and

Access

Solutions Three

Months Ended September

30,

Derivatives

Markets Three Months Ended September 30,

Total Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Transaction

and

clearing

fees $

288.9 $

268.6 $





- $





- $

437.0 $

410.0 $

725.9 $

678.6 Access and

capacity fees - - 94.2 87.7 - - 94.2 87.7 Market

data fees 15.5 18.7 50.7 48.6 7.3 9.3 73.5 76.6 Regulatory

fees 107.9 30.3 - - 31.1 16.7 139.0 47.0 Other

revenue 21.8 17.5 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.7 23.1 18.9 Total

revenues







$

434.1 $

335.1 $

145.6 $

137.0 $

476.0 $

436.7 $

1,055.7 $

908.8

Liquidity payments $

198.9 $

192.3 $

- $

- $

118.7 $

131.4 $

317.6 $

323.7 Routing and clearing fees 12.7 12.0 - - 4.7 5.8 17.4 17.8 Section 31 fees 106.4 29.1 - - 23.1 7.0 129.5 36.1 Royalty fees and other cost of revenues

12.8 9.6 3.1 2.3 43.3 38.8 59.2 50.7 Total cost of revenues $

330.8 $

243.0 $

3.1 $





2.3 $

189.8 $

183.0 $

523.7 $

428.3

Revenues less cost of revenues (net revenue) $

103.3 $

92.1 $

142.5 $

134.7 $

286.2 $

253.7 $

532.0 $

480.5

Non-GAAP Information

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with GAAP, Cboe Global Markets has disclosed certain non-GAAP measures

of

operating

performance.

These

measures are

not

in

accordance

with, or

a

substitute

for,

GAAP, and

may

be

different from

or

inconsistent

with

non-GAAP financial

measures

used

by

other companies.

The

non-GAAP measures

provided

in

this

press release include adjusted revenue less cost of revenue, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin,

adjusted net

income

allocated

to

common

stockholders,

adjusted

diluted

earnings per

share,

effective

tax

rate

on

adjusted earnings,

adjusted

cash,

net

revenues in

constant

currency, EBITDA,

EBITDA

margin, adjusted

EBITDA

and

adjusted

EBITDA

margin.

Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release provide additional and comparative information to assess trends in our core operations and a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with an alternative method for assessing our financial condition and operating results.

Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets: We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Amortization

of

intangible

assets

is

inconsistent

in

amount

and

frequency

and

is

significantly

affected

by

the

timing

and

size

of

our acquisitions.

As

such,

if

intangible

asset

amortization

is

included

in

performance

measures, it

is

more

difficult

to

assess

the

day-to- day operating performance of the businesses, the relative operating performance of the businesses between periods and the earnings power of the company. Therefore, we believe performance measures excluding intangible asset amortization expense provide investors with an additional basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Acquisition-related costs: From time to time, we have pursued acquisitions, which have resulted in expenses which would not otherwise have been incurred in the normal course of the company's business operations. These expenses include integration costs,

as

well

as

legal, due

diligence,

impairment

charges,

and

other third-party

transaction

costs. The

frequency

and

the

amount of

such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. Accordingly, we exclude these costs for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures which provide an additional analysis of Cboe's ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Cboe's performance between periods.

The tables below show the reconciliation of each financial measure from GAAP to non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of those items detailed below and are referred to as adjusted financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information Table 5

Three

Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30, (in millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders to

Non-GAAP (As shown on Table 1)















Net income allocated to common stockholders

$

217.4

$

207.1

$

565.4

$

546.7 Non-GAAP adjustments















Acquisition-related costs (1)

-

0.8

1.2

7.9 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)

20.7

28.2

68.1

88.4 Gain on Cboe Digital non-recourse notes and warrants wind down (3)

-

-

(1.4)

- Cboe Digital syndication wind down (4)

-

-

(1.0)

- Change in contingent consideration (5)

(0.9)

-

2.1

- Impairment of intangible assets (6)

-

-

81.0

- Loss (gain) on investment (7)

1.0

-

17.0

- Costs related to Cboe Digital wind down (8)

0.8

-

1.6

- Gain on sale of property held for sale (9)

-

-

(1.0)

- Income from investment (10)

-

-

-

(2.1) Total Non-GAAP adjustments

21.6

29.0

167.6

94.2 Income tax expense related to the items above

(4.7)

(6.9)

(44.3)

(23.3) Tax reserves (11)

(1.6)

(10.2)

(5.6)

(7.9) Valuation allowances (12)

0.3

-

4.4

- Net income allocated to participating securities

- effect on reconciling items

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.7)

(0.3) Adjusted earnings

$

232.9

$

218.9

$

686.8

$

609.4

















Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP















Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.07

$

1.95

$

5.36

$

5.15 Per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments noted above

0.15

0.11

1.16

0.59 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share

$

2.22

$

2.06

$

6.52

$

5.74

















Reconciliation of Operating Margin to Non-GAAP















Revenue less cost of revenue

$

532.0

$

480.5

$

1,547.9

$

1,419.0 Non-GAAP adjustments noted above

-

-

(1.0)

- Adjusted revenue less cost of revenue

$

532.0

$

480.5

$

1,546.9

$

1,419.0 Operating expenses (13)

$

224.6

$

209.3

$

748.0

$

655.1 Non-GAAP adjustments noted above

20.6

29.0

154.0

96.3 Adjusted operating expenses

$

204.0

$

180.3

$

594.0

$

558.8 Operating income

$

307.4

$

271.2

$

799.9

$

763.9 Non-GAAP adjustments noted above

20.6

29.0

153.0

96.3 Adjusted operating income

$

328.0

$

300.2

$

952.9

$

860.2 Adjusted operating margin (14)

61.7

%

62.5

%

61.6

%

60.6

%

















Reconciliation of Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP















Income before income taxes

309.0

270.1

804.1

760.1 Non-GAAP adjustments noted above

21.6

29.0

167.6

94.2 Adjusted income before income taxes

$

330.6

$

299.1

$

971.7

$

854.3

















Income tax expense

90.5

61.9

235.7

210.7 Non-GAAP adjustments noted above

6.0

17.1

45.5

31.2 Adjusted income tax expense

$

96.5

$

79.0

$

281.2

$

241.9 Adjusted income tax rate

29.2

%

26.4

%

28.9

%

28.3

%





(1) This amount includes acquisition-related costs primarily from the Company's Cboe Digital, Cboe Canada, and Cboe Asia Pacific acquisitions, which is included in acquisition-related costs on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (2) This amount represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions, which is included in depreciation and amortization on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (3) This amount represents the revaluation and the gain associated with the wind down of the Cboe Digital non-recourse notes and warrants, which is included in other income (expense), net on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (4) This amount represents the contra-revenue that was reversed as a result of the Cboe Digital syndication wind down, which is included in transaction and clearing fees on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (5) This amount represents the gains and losses related to contingent consideration liabilities achieved related to the acquisitions of Cboe Canada and Cboe Asia Pacific, which is included in other expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (6) This amount represents the impairment of intangible assets related to the Cboe Digital wind down, which is included in impairment of intangible assets on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (7) This amount represents the impairment of investment related to the Company's minority investments in Globacap Technology Limited and StratiFi Technologies Inc., which are included in other income (expense), net on the condensed consolidated statements of income, as well as the gain on investment related to the Company's minority investment in Curve Global Limited, which is included in earnings on investments on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (8) This amount represents certain wind down costs related to Cboe Digital, which are included in compensation and benefits on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (9) This amount represents the gain on the sale of the Company's former headquarters, which is included in other income (expense), net on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (10) This amount represents the dividend from the Company's minority ownership of Vest Group Inc., which is included in other income (expense), net on the condensed consolidated statements of income. In 2024, the Company determined the dividend to be a recurring event and therefore has been excluded from the non-GAAP adjustments in 2024 and going forward. (11) This amount represents the tax reserves related to Section 199 matters. (12) This amount represents the valuation allowances related to the impairment of the Company's minority investments in StratiFi Technologies Inc. and Globacap Technology Limited. (13) The company sponsors deferred compensation plans held in a trust. The expenses or income related to the deferred compensation plans are included in "Compensation and benefits" ($2.3 million and $0.8 million in expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2.2 million and $6.0 million in expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively), and are directly offset by deferred compensation income, expenses and dividends included within "Other income (expense), net" ($2.3 million and $0.8 million in income, expense and dividends in the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2.2 million and $6.0 million in income, expense and dividends in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively), on the condensed consolidated statements of income. The deferred compensation plans' expenses are not excluded from "adjusted operating expenses" and do not have an impact on "Income before income taxes." (14) Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by adjusted revenue less cost of revenue.

EBITDA

Reconciliations

EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA are widely used non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. EBITDA margin represents EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues (net revenue). It is presented as supplemental information that the company believes is useful to investors to evaluate its results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the company's core operating performance. EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to EBITDA acquisition-related costs, change in contingent consideration, impairment of intangible assets, loss (gain) on investment, costs related to the Cboe Digital wind down, gain on sale of property held for sale, gain on Cboe Digital non- recourse notes and warrants wind down, contra-revenue associated with the Cboe Digital syndication wind down, and income from investment. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as substitutes either for net income, as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or for cash flow, as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be calculated identically by all companies, the presentation here may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Table 6 (in millions, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30, Reconciliation of Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders to EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA (Per Table 1)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income allocated to common stockholders

$

217.4

$

207.1

$

565.4

$ 546.7 Interest expense, net

1.4

11.9

18.5

40.9 Income tax provision

90.5

61.9

235.7

210.7 Depreciation and amortization

31.8

38.8

100.9

120.0 EBITDA

$

341.1

$

319.7

$

920.5

$ 918.3 EBITDA Margin

64.1

%

66.5

%

59.5

%

64.7

%

















Non-GAAP adjustments not included in above line items















Acquisition-related costs

-

0.8

1.2

7.9 Change in contingent consideration

(0.9)

-

2.1

- Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

81.0

- Loss (gain) on investment

1.0

-

17.0

- Costs related to Cboe Digital wind down

0.8

-

1.6

- Gain on sale of property held for sale

-

-

(1.0)

- Gain on Cboe Digital non-recourse notes and warrants wind down

-

-

(1.4)

- Cboe Digital syndication wind down

-

-

(1.0)

- Income from investment

-

-

-

(2.1) Adjusted EBITDA

$

342.0

$

320.5

$1,020.0

$924.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

64.3

%

66.7

%

65.9

%

65.1

%

















Table 7 (in millions)

September 30,

December 31,







Reconciliation of Cash and Cash Equivalents to Adjusted Cash

2024

2023







Cash and cash equivalents

$

763.2

$

543.2







Financial investments

39.4

57.5







Less deferred compensation plan assets

(38.9)

(36.7)







Less cash collected for Section 31 Fees

-

(30.5)







Adjusted Cash

$

763.7

$

533.5









Table 8 (in millions)













Reconciliation of GAAP Net Revenues to Net Revenues in Constant

Currency – Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023































Three Months Ended,

September 30,

Nine Months Ended,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Europe and Asia Pacific net revenues $

55.6

$

45.6

$

164.0

$

142.2 Constant currency adjustment (0.7)

(2.4)

(0.5)

1.5 Europe and Asia Pacific net revenues in constant currency1 $

54.9

$

43.2

$

163.5

$

143.7

(1) Net revenues in constant currency is calculated by converting the current period GAAP net revenues in local currency using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets

