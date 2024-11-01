AS Tallinna Vesi Held An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce The Results Of The Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, on 1 November 2024, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor webinar where Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev, and Member of the Management Board, Chief Officer Taavi Gröön, introduced the performance of the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2024.

We thank all the participants! Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here .

AS Tallinna Vesi ́s financial and operational results for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2024 are available here .





Additional information:

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2200

...