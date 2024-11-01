AS Tallinna Vesi Held An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce The Results Of The Third Quarter Of 2024
11/1/2024 7:32:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, on 1 November 2024, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev, and Member of the Management Board, Chief financial Officer Taavi Gröön, introduced the performance of the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2024.
We thank all the participants! Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here .
AS Tallinna Vesi ́s financial and operational results for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2024 are available here .
Additional information:
Taavi Gröön
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2200
...
