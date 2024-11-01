Automated Order Picking Industry Forecast, 2025-2030: Abundant Opportunities In AI-Driven Adaptive Picking Systems Propel Growth In Omnichannel Retailing, Optimizing Route Planning And Reducing Errors
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Order Picking market by Order Picking Type, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automated Order Picking Market grew from USD 8.90 billion in 2023 to USD 9.91 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.74%, reaching USD 19.37 billion by 2030.
The market for AOP systems is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing embrace of automation technologies, rising demand for optimized warehouse operations, and evolving consumer expectations for faster delivery times.
Opportunities in this market are abundant, particularly with advancements in AI, machine learning, and IoT, which are fostering new, more adaptive, and smarter picking systems integrated with predictive analytics capabilities. These technologies can further optimize AOP by improving route planning and error reduction. The trend towards omnichannel retailing presents significant growth potential as businesses look for cohesive solutions to handle multi-channel orders efficiently. However, the market also faces considerable challenges such as high initial capital investment, a need for skilled personnel to operate and maintain these systems, and integration complexities with existing logistics frameworks.
To overcome these limitations and seize emerging opportunities, businesses should invest in R&D to develop cost-effective, easily adaptable systems with enhanced interoperability. Areas ripe for innovation include improving robot-human interactions in warehouse settings and developing versatile systems that can pick a wide range of products without specialized tooling. The market is dynamic, with increasing collaborations and partnerships aimed at integrating different technological innovations.
Furthermore, small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent a largely untapped segment, offering avenues for growth as more accessible and scalable solutions emerge. Companies should explore modular systems or lease models to reduce entry barriers for these smaller players, thereby expanding their market reach.
Understanding Market Dynamics in the Automated Order Picking Market
Market Drivers
Significant expansion of e-commerce sectors Increasing adoption to improve productivity and reduce human errors Adoption of automated picking robots by small and medium-sized enterprises Market Restraints
High cost of automation procedures Market Opportunities
Governmental initiatives for automation of industrial sectors Advancements in automated order picking solutions Market Challenges
Scarcity of skilled professional and complex handling procedures
Key Topics Analyzed
Exploring Porter's Five Forces for the Automated Order Picking Market Applying PESTLE Analysis to the Automated Order Picking Market Analyzing Market Share in the Automated Order Picking Market Evaluating Vendor Success with the FPNV Positioning Matrix in the Automated Order Picking Market Strategic Recommendations for Success in the Automated Order Picking Market
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Automated Order Picking Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:
Aeologic Technologies Barcodes, Inc. Breathe Technologies Ltd. Dematic Holding S.a r.l. Falcon Autotech FANUC CORPORATION Honeywell International Inc. Hopstack, Inc. Kardex Holding AG Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Keymas Limited KNAPP AG KUKA AG Mara Labs Inc. Mecalux, S.A. MMCI Automation Ocado Group Plus One Robotics Inc. QC Software, LLC Righthand Robotics Inc. SSI Schaefer Systems Int. Ltd. Toyota Industries Corporation Universal Robots A/S by Teradyne, Inc. Vecna Robotics, Inc. XYZ Robotics Inc. Yaskawa America, Inc.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Automated Order Picking Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Order Picking Type
Cluster Picking Discrete Picking Multi-Order or Batch Picking Wave Picking Zone Picking Application
Construction Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Transportation & Logistics
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific
California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
The report provides a detailed overview of the Automated Order Picking market, exploring several key areas: Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions: What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
