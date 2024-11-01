TTEC Special Committee Retains Legal And Financial Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, (NASDAQ: TTEC ) ("TTEC" or the "Company"), a leading global CX (customer experience) and services innovator for AI-enabled CX solutions, announced today that the previously established Special Committee of TTEC's Board of Directors has retained Rothschild & Co as its independent advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its independent advisor, to assist with its review and evaluation of the previously announced unsolicited, preliminary, non-binding proposal letter, dated September 27, 2024, from TTEC founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Tuchman, to acquire the shares of the Company's common stock not already owned by Mr. Tuchman and his controlled affiliates at a proposed purchase price of $6.85 per share and any alternatives.

The Special Committee, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, is carefully evaluating and considering Mr. Tuchman's proposal and has not yet determined whether it is appropriate to pursue this transaction or other alternatives. No action is required by

TTEC

stockholders at this time.

There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the proposal or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC ) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at .

