Wayfair Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results, Reports Strong Profitability In Tandem With Further Market Share Gains

Total net revenue of $2.9 billion, decreased $60 million, down 2.0% year over year

U.S. net revenue of $2.5 billion, decreased $60 million, down 2.3% year over year

International net revenue of $372 million and International Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth remained constant year over year

Gross profit was $873 million, or 30.3% of total net revenue

Net loss was $74 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $119 million

Diluted loss per share was $0.60 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.22

Net cash provided by operating activities was $49 million and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was ($9) million Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1.3 billion and total liquidity was $1.9 billion, including availability under our revolving credit facility "Q3 marked another proofpoint of resilience for Wayfair with further market share capture in the face of sustained challenges in the category. Once again, we navigated a dynamic consumer environment while driving further discipline on costs to achieve a mid-single-digit Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter in a row. As I've mentioned before, our north star is driving Adjusted EBITDA dollars in excess of equity-based compensation and capital expenditures, and we're pleased to be making noteworthy improvements across each of these fronts," said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. Shah continued, "We remain laser-focused on delivering healthy profitability while setting ourselves up for success as the category rebounds. The core goal across each of our initiatives in 2024 is to foster customer loyalty and spur repeat business while driving economic value. We're not just aiming for short-term gains, but building long-lasting relationships with our customers that will be accretive on both the top and bottom lines." Other Third Quarter Highlights



Active customers totaled 21.7 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 2.7% year over year

LTM net revenue per active customer was $545 as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 1.3% year over year

Orders per customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.85 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.83 for the third quarter of 2023

Orders delivered in the third quarter of 2024 were 9.3 million, a decrease of 6.1% year over year

Repeat customers placed 79.9% of total orders delivered in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 79.7% in the third quarter of 2023

Repeat customers placed 7.4 million orders in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6.3% year over year

Average order value was $310 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $297 in the third quarter of 2023 63.0% of total orders delivered were placed via a mobile device in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 61.7% in the third quarter of 2023

Key Financial Statement and Operating Metrics





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















(in millions, except LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and per share data) Key Financial Statement Metrics:















Net revenue

$







2,884

$







2,944

$







8,730

$







8,889 Gross profit

$









873

$









917

$







2,633

$







2,723 Loss from operations

$









(74)

$









(152)

$







(344)

$







(641) Net loss

$









(74)

$









(163)

$







(364)

$







(564) Loss per share:















Basic

$







(0.60)

$







(1.40)

$







(2.98)

$







(4.99) Diluted

$







(0.60)

$







(1.40)

$







(2.98)

$







(4.99) Net cash provided by operating activities

$











49

$









121

$









155

$









191 Key Operating Metrics:















Active customers (1)

22

22

22

22 LTM net revenue per active customer (2)

$









545

$









538

$









545

$









538 Orders delivered (3)

9

10

29

30 Average order value (4)

$









310

$









297

$









303

$









297 Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















Adjusted EBITDA

$









119

$









100

$









357

$









214 Free Cash Flow

$











(9)

$











42

$









(19)

$









(64) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

$









0.22

$







(0.13)

$









0.38

$







(1.02)





(1) The number of active customers represents the total number of individual customers who have purchased at least once directly from our sites during the preceding twelve-month period. The change in active customers in a reported period captures both the inflow of new customers as well as the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase in the last twelve months. We view the number of active customers as a key indicator of our growth. (2) LTM net revenue per active customer represents our total net revenue in the last twelve months divided by our total number of active customers for the same preceding twelve-month period. We view LTM net revenue per active customer as a key indicator of our customers' purchasing patterns, including their initial and repeat purchase behavior. (3) Orders delivered represent the total orders delivered in any period, inclusive of orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and as such we estimate delivery dates based on historical data. We recognize net revenue when an order is delivered, and therefore orders delivered, together with average order value, is an indicator of the net revenue we expect to recognize in a given period. We view orders delivered as a key indicator of our growth. (4) We define average order value as total net revenue in a given period divided by the orders delivered in that period. We view average order value as a key indicator of the mix of products on our sites, the mix of offers and promotions and the purchasing behavior of our customers.

Webcast and Conference Call

Wayfair will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results today at 8 a.m.

(ET). Investors and participants should register for the call in advance by visiting

After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call. The call will also be available via live webcast at . An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends on Wayfair's Investor website at wayfair. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Investor website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

WAYFAIR INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023













(in millions, except share and per

share data) Assets:







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$







1,296

$







1,322 Short-term investments

32

29 Accounts receivable, net

155

140 Inventories

81

75 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

248

289

Total current assets

1,812

1,855 Operating lease right-of-use assets

888

820 Property and equipment, net

658

748 Other non-current assets

56

51

Total assets

$







3,414

$







3,474 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit:







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$







1,187

$







1,234 Other current liabilities

982

949

Total current liabilities

2,169

2,183 Long-term debt

3,061

3,092 Operating lease liabilities, net of current

884

862 Other non-current liabilities

33

44

Total liabilities

6,147

6,181 Stockholders' deficit:







Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized and

none issued at September

30, 2024 and December

31, 2023

-

- Class

A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized,

97,888,601 and 92,457,562 shares issued and outstanding at September

30, 2024 and

December

31, 2023, respectively

-

- Class

B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 164,000,000 shares authorized,

25,691,295 shares issued and outstanding at September

30, 2024 and December

31, 2023

-

- Additional paid-in capital

1,657

1,316 Accumulated deficit

(4,382)

(4,018) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8)

(5)

Total stockholders' deficit

(2,733)

(2,707)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$







3,414

$







3,474

WAYFAIR INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue (1)

$







2,884

$







2,944

$







8,730

$







8,889 Cost of goods sold (2)

2,011

2,027

6,097

6,166 Gross profit

873

917

2,633

2,723 Operating expenses:















Customer service and merchant fees (2)

112

136

350

419 Advertising

354

337

1,043

1,016 Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative (2)

480

596

1,503

1,850 Impairment and other related net charges

1

-

2

14 Restructuring charges

-

-

79

65 Total operating expenses

947

1,069

2,977

3,364 Loss from operations

(74)

(152)

(344)

(641) Interest expense, net

(5)

(5)

(15)

(15) Other income (expense), net

8

(4)

3

(2) Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

100 Loss before income taxes

(71)

(161)

(356)

(558) Provision for income taxes, net

3

2

8

6 Net loss

$









(74)

$









(163)

$







(364)

$







(564) Loss per share:















Basic

$







(0.60)

$







(1.40)

$







(2.98)

$







(4.99) Diluted

$







(0.60)

$







(1.40)

$







(2.98)

$







(4.99) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock

outstanding used in computing per share amounts:















Basic

123

116

122

113 Diluted

123

116

122

113



(1) The following tables present net revenue attributable to our reportable segments for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















(in millions) U.S. net revenue

$







2,512

$







2,572

$







7,633

$







7,772 International net revenue

372

372

1,097

1,117 Total net revenue

$







2,884

$







2,944

$







8,730

$







8,889



(2) Includes equity-based compensation and related taxes as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















(in millions) Cost of goods sold

$











2

$











2

$











8

$











7 Customer service and merchant fees

4

7

15

23 Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative

92

137

300

434 Total equity-based compensation and related taxes

$











98

$









146

$









323

$









464

WAYFAIR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023













(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$









(364)

$









(564) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

297

312

Equity-based compensation expense

309

447

Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible notes

7

6

Impairment and other related net charges

2

14

Gain on debt extinguishment

-

(100)

Other non-cash adjustments

(5)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(34)

140 Inventories

(7)

11 Prepaid expenses and other assets

3

19 Accounts payable and other liabilities

(53)

(94)

Net cash provided by operating activities

155

191









Cash flows for investing activities:







Purchase of short- and long-term investments

(37)

(4) Sale and maturities of short- and long-term investments

33

229 Purchase of property and equipment

(53)

(101) Site and software development costs

(121)

(154)

Net cash used in investing activities

(178)

(30)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs

-

678 Premiums paid for capped call confirmations

-

(87) Payments to extinguish convertible debt

-

(514) Other financing activities, net

3

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

3

77 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6)

3 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(26)

241









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period

$







1,326

$







1,050 End of period

$







1,300

$







1,291

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Diluted Earnings or Loss per Share and Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in this earnings release.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation and related taxes, interest income or expense, net, other income or expense, net, provision or benefit for income taxes, net, non-recurring items and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Net Revenue. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis as these costs may vary independent of business performance. For instance, we exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and related taxes as we do not consider this item to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that equity-based compensation and related taxes will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and site and software development costs (collectively, "Capital Expenditures"). We disclose Free Cash Flow because it is an important indicator of our business performance as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

We calculate Adjusted Diluted Earnings or Loss per Share as net income or loss plus equity-based compensation and related taxes, provision or benefit for income taxes, net, non-recurring items, other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and, if dilutive, interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments under the if-converted method divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in the computation of diluted earnings or loss per share. Accordingly, we believe that these adjustments to our adjusted diluted net income or loss before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provide a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

We calculate Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth by translating the current period local currency net revenue by the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period. We disclose Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth because it is an important indicator of our operating results. Accordingly, we believe that Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating trends in our operating results in the same manner as our management.

We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in forward-looking GAAP financial measures.

We do

not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking

non-GAAP

financial measures to forward looking GAAP financial measures because forecasting the timing or amount of items that have not yet occurred and are out of our control

is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Further, we believe that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures and may not be calculated in the same manner as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income or loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods indicated:







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023

























(in millions) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:















Net loss

$







(74)

$







(163)

$





(364)

$





(564) Depreciation and amortization

94

106

297

312 Equity-based compensation and related taxes

98

146

323

464 Interest expense, net

5

5

15

15 Other (income) expense, net

(8)

4

(3)

2 Provision for income taxes, net

3

2

8

6 Other:















Impairment and other related net charges (1)

1

-

2

14 Restructuring charges (2)

-

-

79

65 Gain on debt extinguishment (3)

-

-

-

(100) Adjusted EBITDA

$







119

$







100

$







357

$







214



















Net revenue

$





2,884

$





2,944

$





8,730

$





8,889 Net loss margin

(2.6)

%

(5.5)

%

(4.2)

%

(6.3)

% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

4.1

%

3.4

%

4.1

%

2.4

%



(1) During the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024, we recorded charges of $1

million and $2

million, respectively, related to changes in sublease market conditions for U.S. office locations. During the nine months ended September

30, 2023, we recorded charges of $14 million, inclusive of $5

million related to consolidation of certain customer service centers and $9

million related to construction in progress assets at identified U.S. locations. (2) During the nine months ended September

30, 2024, we incurred $79

million of charges consisting primarily of one-time employee severance and benefit costs associated with the January 2024 workforce reductions. During the nine months ended September

30, 2023, we incurred $65

million of charges consisting primarily of one-time employee severance and benefit costs associated with the January 2023 workforce reductions. (3) During the nine months ended September

30, 2023, we recorded a $100 million gain on debt extinguishment upon repurchase of $83

million in aggregate principal amount of our 2024 Notes and $535

million in aggregate principal amount of our 2025 Notes.

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our segments, and the reconciliation of net income or loss to Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the preceding table:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















(in millions) Segment Adjusted EBITDA:















U.S.

$









141

$









123

$









461

$









313 International

(22)

(23)

(104)

(99) Adjusted EBITDA

$









119

$









100

$









357

$









214

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by or used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities

$











49

$









121

$









155

$









191 Purchase of property and equipment

(17)

(30)

(53)

(101) Site and software development costs

(41)

(49)

(121)

(154) Free Cash Flow

$











(9)

$











42

$









(19)

$









(64)

A reconciliation of the numerator and denominator for diluted earnings or loss per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to the numerator and denominator for Adjusted Diluted Earnings or Loss per Share, in order to calculate Adjusted Diluted Earnings or Loss per Share is as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















(in millions, except per share data) Numerator:















Numerator for basic and diluted loss per share - net loss

$









(74)

$









(163)

$







(364)

$







(564) Adjustments to net loss















Equity-based compensation and related taxes

98

146

323

464 Provision for income taxes, net

3

2

8

6 Other:















Impairment and other related net charges

1

-

2

14 Restructuring charges

-

-

79

65 Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

(100) Numerator for Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share -

Adjusted net income (loss)

$











28

$









(15)

$









48

$







(115)

















Denominator:















Denominator for basic and diluted loss per share -

weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding

123

116

122

113 Adjustments to effect of dilutive securities:















Restricted stock units

-

-

1

- Denominator for Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per

Share - Adjusted weighted-average number of shares of

common stock outstanding after the effect of dilutive securities

123

116

123

113 Diluted Loss per Share

$







(0.60)

$







(1.40)

$







(2.98)

$







(4.99) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

$









0.22

$







(0.13)

$









0.38

$







(1.02)

SOURCE Wayfair Inc.

