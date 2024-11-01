(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rodent Control 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rodent control market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.47 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries, increase in urbanization coupled with exponential growth of population, and increase in demand for insurance-based rodent control services.

This report on the rodent control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The rodent control market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agriculture Others

By Type



Products Services

By Region



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growth in emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the rodent control market growth during the next few years. Also, research and development activities to develop bio-based rodenticides and increase in deployment of digital rodent control services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the rodent control market covers the following areas:



Rodent Control Market sizing

Rodent Control Market forecast Rodent Control Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rodent control market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Anticimex International AB

Arrow Exterminators Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Corteva Inc.

Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

JT Eaton and Co. Inc.

Liphatech Inc.

Massey Services Inc.

Neogen Corp.

PelGar International Ltd.

Rentokil Initial PLC

Rollins Inc.

SenesTech Inc.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

The ServiceMaster Co. LLC Truly Nolen of America Inc.

