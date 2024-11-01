More Than 160,000 T Of Sugar Produced In Vinnytsia Region As Of Nov 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia region's sugar refineries have already produced 164,000 tonnes of sugar.

The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“As of November 1, 2024, sugar refineries in the region already produced 164,000 tonnes of sugar. All five sugar are running. During the same period last year, a total of 179,000 tonnes of sugar was produced,” the report states.

According to the regional authorities, the above enterprises processed about 1.26 million tonnes of raw materials.

The harvesting of sugar beets is underway. As of November 1, 2024, sugar beets were gathered from 77% of crop fields across the Vinnytsia region. The average yielding capacity is 421.6 quintals per hectare, which is lower than last year's result (476.8 quintals per hectare).

A reminder that, as of October 25, 2024, Ukrainian farmers harvested 8.3 million tonnes of sugar beets from 170.6 thousand hectares (or 66% of crop fields).