China Sees No Threat In Deepening Of Military Cooperation Between Russia, N. Korea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China sees no threats in the deepening of cooperation, including in defense, between Russia and North Korea, believing that the two countries have the right to independently decide how to develop their relations.

This was stated by the spokesperson for China's of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, who spoke at a briefing, commenting on the reports of the threat of escalation in the Russo-Ukrainian war due to the dispatch of North Korea's military contingent in Russia, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Russia and North Korea are two independent and sovereign states, so the development of their bilateral relations is exclusively the affair of these two countries," said Lin.

He reiterated that China is not aware of the details of bilateral exchanges and cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, and also recalled Beijing's unwavering vision on ways to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Zelensky: 3,000 North Korean soldiers already fighting on side of Russia

"China's position on the settlement of the 'Ukraine crisis' (as the PRC brands Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine - ed.) remains unchanged. It is about our commitment to the fastest possible de-escalation and political settlement of differences," the diplomat said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine called on the international community to "strongly react" to the Kremlin's involvement of North Korean troops in aggression against Ukraine, calling it an escalation in the war.

Photo: Getty Images