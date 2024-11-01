ISRO's Analogue Space Mission Kicks Off In Leh
Date
11/1/2024
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bengaluru- ISRO on Friday said that its analogue space mission has taken off at Leh in Ladakh.
This mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth, the space agency said in a post on 'X'.
“India's first analog space mission kicks off in Leh!” ISRO said.
“A collaborative effort by Human Spaceflight Centre, ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, this mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth,” the statement said.
