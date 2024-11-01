New Generation Leads The Way: Youth Forum Inspires Community To Be Drug-Free

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, TN, US, 1st November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , This past Sunday, the community hall of the Church of Scientology in Nashville was filled with optimism and inspiration as dozens gathered for a youth forum on drug-free living. Held in observance of Red Ribbon Week, the event featured five young leaders who each shared personal stories about choosing a drug-free lifestyle and encouraged their peers to follow suit.

During a panel discussion, the young speakers described how their commitment to staying drug-free has empowered them to pursue their goals and make meaningful contributions in their communities. They also spoke on the importance of leading by example, standing as beacons of hope for friends and family, and demonstrating the strength of resilience.

The audience was filled with pride and many expressed that they felt motivated by these young voices of the future.“It was incredibly uplifting to see how these young people are choosing positive paths and inspiring others to do the same,” said one attendee.“Their words resonated with everyone in the room.”

The forum served as a powerful reminder of the promise of a bright future with young people taking charge, embracing responsibility, and fostering a culture of health and hope. The Church of Scientology, in partnership with Drug-Free Tennessee, aims to continue providing opportunities for youth to share their stories and motivate others in the fight for a healthier community.

About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is dedicated to promoting a drug-free lifestyle through education, outreach, and community engagement. In partnership with local organizations, the initiative works to reduce substance abuse, support families, and create a safer environment for all.