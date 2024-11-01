Friday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
11/1/2024 7:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Friday, November 1, include the highly anticipated Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match in the Saudi Pro League and the Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.
Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the French Ligue 1, Spanish La Liga, and Brazilian Série A .
German Leagues
Bundesliga
2:30 PM: Preussen Münster vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf, OneFootball
2:30 PM: SSV Ulm vs. Schalke 04: OneFootball
Liga
3:00 PM: Viktoria Köln vs. Stuttgart II-OneFootball
Bundesliga
4:30 PM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Nosso Futebol, and OneFootball
French Ligue 1
3:00 PM: Monaco vs. Angers, Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM – Lille vs. Lyon – Youtube/@CazeTV
Saudi Pro League
3:00 PM – Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Spanish La Liga
5:00 PM: Alavés vs. Mallorca, Disney+
English Championship
5:00 PM: Luton Town vs. West Bromwich, Disney+
Portuguese Liga
5:15 PM: Sporting vs. Estrela Amadora-ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Competitions
Brazil Sub-17 (Final)
6:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Fluminense, Sport
Brasileirão
9:00 PM: Fluminense vs. Grêmio, Sportv and Premiere
Other Leagues
Süperlig (Turkey)
2:00 PM: Gaziantep vs. Göztepe, Disney+
Uruguayan Championship
7:00 PM: Deportivo Maldonado vs. Rampla Juniors, Disney+
Argentine Primera División
7:45 PM: Huracán vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Disney+
Liga Futsal (Quarterfinal first leg)
8:00 PM: Santo André vs. Praia Clube BandSports and Youtube/@LNFoficial
MLS Playoffs
8:30 PM: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
10:30 PM: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart live
The Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart game will be broadcast live on Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Nosso Futebol, and OneFootball at 4:30 PM.
What time is the Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League game?
The Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League game will be broadcast live on Youtube/@canalgoatbr at 3:00 PM.
