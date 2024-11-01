عربي


Friday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/1/2024 7:00:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Friday, November 1, include the highly anticipated Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match in the Saudi Pro League and the Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the French Ligue 1, Spanish La Liga, and Brazilian Série A .
German Leagues
Bundesliga


  • 2:30 PM: Preussen Münster vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf, OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM: SSV Ulm vs. Schalke 04: OneFootball

Liga

  • 3:00 PM: Viktoria Köln vs. Stuttgart II-OneFootball

Bundesliga

  • 4:30 PM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Nosso Futebol, and OneFootball


French Ligue 1

  • 3:00 PM: Monaco vs. Angers, Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 5:00 PM – Lille vs. Lyon – Youtube/@CazeTV

Saudi Pro League

  • 3:00 PM – Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal – Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Spanish La Liga

  • 5:00 PM: Alavés vs. Mallorca, Disney+

English Championship

  • 5:00 PM: Luton Town vs. West Bromwich, Disney+

Portuguese Liga

  • 5:15 PM: Sporting vs. Estrela Amadora-ESPN 4 and Disney+

Brazilian Competitions
Brazil Sub-17 (Final)

  • 6:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Fluminense, Sport

Brasileirão

  • 9:00 PM: Fluminense vs. Grêmio, Sportv and Premiere

Other Leagues
Süperlig (Turkey)

  • 2:00 PM: Gaziantep vs. Göztepe, Disney+

Uruguayan Championship

  • 7:00 PM: Deportivo Maldonado vs. Rampla Juniors, Disney+

Argentine Primera División

  • 7:45 PM: Huracán vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Disney+

Liga Futsal (Quarterfinal first leg)

  • 8:00 PM: Santo André vs. Praia Clube BandSports and Youtube/@LNFoficial

MLS Playoffs

  • 8:30 PM: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
  • 10:30 PM: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart live

  • The Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart game will be broadcast live on Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Nosso Futebol, and OneFootball at 4:30 PM.

What time is the Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League game?

  • The Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League game will be broadcast live on Youtube/@canalgoatbr at 3:00 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Sportv

  • 6:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Fluminense: Brasileirão Sub-17 (Final)
  • 9:00 PM: Fluminense vs. Grêmio-Brasileirão

ESPN

  • 5:15 PM: Sporting vs. Estrela Amadora, Portuguese Liga

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day

OneFootball

  • Multiple matches from German leagues throughout the day

Youtube/@canalgoatbr

  • 3:00 PM: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League
  • 4:30 PM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart, Bundesliga

Youtube/@CazeTV

  • 3:00 PM: Monaco vs. Angers, French Ligue 1
  • 5:00 PM: Lille vs. Lyon, French Ligue 1

AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

  • 8:30 PM: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City MLS Playoffs
  • 10:30 PM: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy MLS Playoffs

The Rio Times

