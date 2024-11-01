Friday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Friday, November 1, include the highly anticipated Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match in the and the clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.



Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the French Ligue 1, Spanish La Liga, and Brazilian Série A .

German Leagues

Bundesliga







2:30 PM: Preussen Münster vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf, OneFootball

2:30 PM: SSV Ulm vs. Schalke 04: OneFootball





3:00 PM: Viktoria Köln vs. Stuttgart II-OneFootball





4:30 PM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Nosso Futebol, and OneFootball







3:00 PM: Monaco vs. Angers, Youtube/@CazeTV

5:00 PM – Lille vs. Lyon – Youtube/@CazeTV





3:00 PM – Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal – Youtube/@canalgoatbr





5:00 PM: Alavés vs. Mallorca, Disney+





5:00 PM: Luton Town vs. West Bromwich, Disney+





5:15 PM: Sporting vs. Estrela Amadora-ESPN 4 and Disney+





6:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Fluminense, Sport





9:00 PM: Fluminense vs. Grêmio, Sportv and Premiere





2:00 PM: Gaziantep vs. Göztepe, Disney+





7:00 PM: Deportivo Maldonado vs. Rampla Juniors, Disney+





7:45 PM: Huracán vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Disney+





8:00 PM: Santo André vs. Praia Clube BandSports and Youtube/@LNFoficial







8:30 PM: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

10:30 PM: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)





