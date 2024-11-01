U.S. Medical Transcription Market Analysis, 2024-2028: Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Company Profiles, Industry Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Transcription 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. medical transcription market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.62 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing need for automated medical transcripts, initiatives supporting adoption of it systems, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The U.S. medical transcription market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Hospitals Physician groups and clinics

By Type



Services Software

This study identifies the growing adoption of advanced ASR systems in healthcare sector as one of the prime reasons driving the U.S. medical transcription market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of new speech recognition technologies and growing consolidation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the U.S. medical transcription market covers the following areas:



Medical Transcription Market in US sizing

Medical Transcription Market in US forecast Medical Transcription Market in US industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading U.S. medical transcription market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

