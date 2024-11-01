4BR/2.5BA Brick Home W/Basement On Corner Lot In Victoria VA Set For Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on well-maintained 4 BR/2.5 BA brick home on large .5± corner town lot with a full partially finished walk-out basement conveniently located in the Town of Victoria only blocks from Main Street on Wednesday, November 6 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Don't miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours,” said Nicholls.“The property is conveniently located in the Town of Victoria only blocks from Main Street, 7 miles from Kenbridge, 17 miles from Blackstone, 20 miles from Fort Barfoot, and a short drive to I-85, Farmville, South Hill and the Microsoft Data Center ,” said Sid Smyth, auction coordinator.“The auction's date, address and highlights follow below,” said Wilson.Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – Bidding begins closing at 5:00 PM EasternProperty Addresses: 1605 10th St., Victoria, VA 23974Well maintained brick home on .5± acre corner lot in Victoria.This home measures 3,477± gross sf. (2,171± finished sf. and 1,306± unfinished sf.), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), living room w/fireplace, dining room, utility room (washer/dryer convey) and 9'x14' screened porch, partially finished walk-out basement.Hardwood flooring & carpet.Detached storage shed; gravel driveway.Heating: oil forced air (above ground tank); Cooling: central AC; fireplace.Public water & sewer; electric water heater.Electricity: Dominion Energy; Internet: Comcast.Quiet neighborhood; large yard“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.For more information, call Sid Smyth (434) 955-0708 or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

