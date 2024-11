Yalla Group Limited To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 11, 2024 Eastern Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA ),

the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based social networking and gaming company, today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the third quarter 2024 after the U.S. closes on Monday, November 11, 2024. Yalla Group Limited will hold a call on

Monday, November 11, 2024, at

8:00 PM Eastern Time,

5:00 AM

Dubai

Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:



+1-888-317-6003 International:

+1-412-317-6061 United Arab Emirates Toll Free:

80-003-570-3589 Mainland China Toll Free:

400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free:



800-963-976 Access Code:

5810867

The replay will be accessible through November 18, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 5806791

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at

.

About

Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, WeMuslim, a product that supports Arabic users in observing their customs, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit

.

Investor Relations Contact

Yalla Group Limited

Investor Relations

Kerry Gao – IR Director

Tel: +86-571-8980-7962

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

