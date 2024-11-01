Earthfirst® Films Launches Unprinted, Regenerative Material Pre-Lams

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Delivering on performance, sustainability and speed-to-market – sustainable pre-lams are now available

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthfirst® Films , a leader in bio-material films launches Earthfirst® Compostable Laminations.

Market-ready pre-lams are unprinted, engineered for high barrier and are currently functioning commercially in the market. All pre-lams are designed for surface digital print, enabling printers to offer a high level of customization and low minimum order quantities, all while accelerating products' speed to market.

The first compostable pre-lamination is Earthfirst PouchReady Metallized film – a 4mil multi-layer structure designed for high barrier and strength and optimized for pouch-making. It is also zipper receptive for meeting the depth of potential contents. Pre-laminations for additional market segments will follow in subsequent launches.

'An expressed market need from small and medium sized brands (SMBs) initiated the category', explains Kelly Williams, Lamination Division Managing Director. "Brands benefit from proven material science and immediate availability. Commercialization times are now considerably shorter."

Williams continues, "Digital printers benefit from an immediate inventory and considerably shorter lead-times to their customers. Printers focus on what they do best – print. Co-packers and co-manufacturers benefit from laminations engineered for their equipment."

At market request – the film laminations are bio-based and produced from renewable raw materials. When composted – packages contribute to a circular system of regeneration. The original physical product – packaging with any food remnants – transitions to the basis for new products. Nutrients and carbon are returned to the soil improving soil quality, supporting plant growth and building resilience in ecosystems and communities.

All Earthfirst® Laminations are FDA compliant for food contact.

For more information on Earthfirst® Laminations and Biopolymer Films, visit earthfirstfilms .

Earthfirst® Films is a global manufacturer of biopolymer compostable films and laminations within consumer packaged goods (CPG) and industrial market segments with offices in Columbus, Ohio (PSI) and Ghent, Belgium (Sidaplax V.O.F.). For more information, contact [email protected]

