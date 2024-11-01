Leica Biosystems Opens The Door To Further DICOM Usage In Digital Pathology Through Non-Enforcement Of Patents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, a global leader in anatomic pathology, today announced non-enforcement of their Digital Pathology DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) patent portfolio, to accelerate the usage of DICOM and standardization in Digital Pathology.

DICOM usage in digital pathology is on the rise, paving the way for enhanced interoperability through the standardization of storing, transmitting, and sharing whole slide images and associated data. This growth is not just a technical advancement; it represents a tremendous opportunity to improve patient care and streamline workflows for healthcare professionals.

Leica Biosystems Aperio Digital Pathology solutions have pioneered DICOM standardization since the formation of Working Group 26 in 2005. The company has played a key role in this journey, particularly with the Aperio GT 450 DX, which became the first digital pathology system to receive FDA 510(k) clearance using DICOM format. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in the field.

In the spirit of collaboration and progress, Leica Biosystems is pleased to announce non-enforcement of its DICOM patent portfolio by no longer requiring a patent licence agreement. This next step empowers companies to optimize and utilize this essential standard without the constraints of patent licensing from Leica Biosystems. By removing these barriers, the company hopes to foster greater innovation and cooperation within the industry to shape a brighter future for digital pathology.

"We are proud to announce our commitment to advancing digital pathology by embracing DICOM standards, rather than limiting their potential," commented Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems. "This initiative enhances the accessibility and interoperability of cutting-edge technologies. Our leadership in this space is driven by a dedication to innovation that ultimately benefits both users and patients alike."

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company to own the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each step. The company's mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of its corporate culture.

