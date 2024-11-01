PHILADELPHIA FIGHT NAMES JOSÉ BENITEZ AS CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Benitez will take over day-to-day operations from Philadelphia FIGHT President & CEO Jane Shull in 2024.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia FIGHT's Board of Directors is pleased to announce they have selected José Benitez, MSW, FCPP as our new Chief Operating Officer. Benitez will assume his duties on November 4, 2024. Benitez, currently serving as Director of Operations at FIGHT, will build upon the influential work of retiring CEO Jane Shull, who, over the past 34 years, has overseen the growth of FIGHT from a community-based HIV research organization and clinic to a Federally Qualified Health Center, with multiple locations throughout Philadelphia.

Benitez is the former CEO of Prevention Point Philadelphia (PPP), a public health organization serving communities affected by drug use, utilizing a harm reduction model and providing an array of services including medical care, respite care, shelter services, syringe exchange, medically assisted drug treatment, HIV and Hepatitis C testing and case management, and overdose prevention education. Benitez has an extensive history of working with underserved populations in Philadelphia, including people who

actively use drugs and those in recovery. In addition to his 35+ years of experience in the HIV community as a provider and advocate, he is a tireless supporter of communities affected by drug use and has dedicated his career to the field of harm

reduction. In his 16-year tenure PPP became the largest Syringe Service Program in North America, offering one of the most comprehensive inventories of harm reduction

services in the continent.

Benitez has been the Principal Investigator for the following: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grant for HIV Testing and Counseling from the City of Philadelphia's Health Department, an Overdose Prevention grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and a Special Programs of National Significance (SPNS) grant with Philadelphia FIGHT to develop best practices to improve HIV treatment access in the Latino community. Benitez serves as Adjunct Faculty for Temple University's College of Public Health and School of Social Work. His vast "real world" knowledge provides undergraduate and graduate students with insight into the inner workings of public health and social work service provision to the most vulnerable communities in Philadelphia.

Benitez has also served as the Ryan White Part B Coordinator for the City of Philadelphia's AIDS Activities Coordinating Office was the Program Director for the Therapeutic Center at Fox Chase, the Director of the HIV Social Services Department for North Philadelphia Health System, the HIV Program Coordinator for Hahnemann University Hospital, and has held various direct social services positions at Action AIDS Inc. (now Action Wellness).

Benitez's appointment follows a national search led by Bishop Ernest McNear, FIGHT's Board President and Chair of the CEO Search Committee, in partnership with WittKieffer, a nationally recognized executive search firm which includes a specialty in FQHC executive placement. Bishop McNear states, "Philadelphia FIGHT is looking forward to the future. On behalf of FIGHT's Board of Directors, we are strongly committed to José's leadership for this critical role and are thankful for his willingness and ability to lead FIGHT in this next chapter of growth. We are confident that through his vision, compassion, and love of our community, José will continue FIGHT's legacy in providing the highest quality health care and support services to all who come through our doors."

Jane Shull, outgoing CEO commented, "I am beyond excited that José will be following me in the role of Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia FIGHT. In addition to his extensive accomplishments, José truly understands who we are as Philadelphia FIGHT. He shares FIGHT's fundamental commitment to serving everyone in need and doing so in a way that respects the dignity of each individual. I am certain that FIGHT will continue to grow and to find new and innovative ways to serve the community under José's leadership."

Benitez's awards and honors include contributions to the Mayor's Task Force to Combat Opioid Use (2017), Top 10 Influential Latinos in Philadelphia (2011) and an appointment to the Philadelphia Board of Health (2008). Benitez serves as a Fellow for the Philadelphia College of Physicians, and is also a founding board member for the Gay and Lesbian Latino AIDS Education Initiative in Philadelphia. Benitez received his Master's Degree in social work from Temple University and his Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from SUNY College of Brockport. Benitez remarks, "I am so happy and proud to be named the new CEO of Philadelphia FIGHT. FIGHT has a long-standing tradition of providing quality care to the community. I am honored to continue the mission and grow and develop new programs."

Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers is a comprehensive health services organization providing primary care, consumer education, research, and advocacy for people living with HIV/AIDS and those at high risk. For more information, visit

