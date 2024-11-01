Murders Caught On CCTV In Delhi: Minor Among Two Killed In Firing Incident In Shahdara

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A firing incident in Delhi's Farsh Bazar on Thursday resulted in the deaths of two people and left one person injured, in what appears to be a case of personal enmity, Delhi said as reported by news agency ANI.

As per DCP Shahdara, Witnesses informed that Akash (40) and Rishabh (16) lost their lives and Krish Sharma (10) was injured.







| IMD reports October 2024 in Delhi as warmest month since 1951, records...

Giving more details on the incident, DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam told ANI, "At around 8.30 pm, we received a PCR call informing that there had been firing in the Bihari Colony and some people were injured. Upon reaching the spot, it was known that Akash (40) his nephew Rishab (16) and his son Krish (10) were shot. Akash and Rishab have lost their lives. In the prima facie investigation, we have found that 5 rounds of bullets were fired..."











| LPG price hike news: Commercial LPG gas cylinders price hiked by ₹62

Yogesh who is brother of deceased Akash and father of deceased Rishab said that the incident happened around 7.30pm-8.00pm.

He added,“Two people including my nephew who was riding a two-wheeler and an unknown pedestrian had come. My brother and son were killed by the person who was on the two-wheeler. He also revealed that,“Some time ago, my brother had a dispute over money with someone.”

Based on CCTV footage from the scene, the police have detained a minor, and questioning is underway.

The Delhi police added that the accused had planned the murder 17 days ago. There are previous cases against both the detained minor and the deceased Akash and his family. As per the probe, there was an ongoing dispute over money between the deceased and the accused.

| Diwali 2024 Highlights: Delhi's air quality 'very poor' amid fireworks

The mother of the deceased, Akash, also recounted the events leading up to the firing in Delhi.

While speaking to the reporters, she said, "One man named Lakshay had been visiting our lane for the past three or four days. Yesterday, he came to our house with a box of sweets and urged me come downstairs to receive it personally. At the time when my son was preparing to burst firecrackers, two people including Lakshay came and then I heard shots being fired. Next, I saw that my son was shot..."