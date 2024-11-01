Qatar Central Bank Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR2.7Bn
Date
11/1/2024 4:24:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
DOHA: Qatar Central bank issued treasury bills for 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 182 days, 273 days and 364 days, worth QR2.7bn. Qatar Central Bank explained, in a post on the social media platform X yesterday, that the treasury bills were distributed as follows: QR500m for 7 days, in addition to an existing issue, at an interest rate of 5.2170 percent, QR500m for 28 days, in addition to an existing issue, at an interest rate of 5.1790 percent, QR500m for 91 days, in addition to an existing issue, at an interest rate of 5.0370 percent, QR500m for 182 days, a new issue, at an interest rate of 4.8500 percent, QR500m for 273 days, a new issue, at an interest rate of 4.7260 percent, and QR200m for 364 days, a new issue, at an interest rate of 4.6550 percent. The total bids for Qatar Central Bank bills amounted to QR11bn. - QNA
MENAFN01112024000063011010ID1108840888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.