UC Berkeley Research To Investigate How Psychedelics Alter People's Views
11/1/2024 4:04:07 AM
Psychedelic fungi and plants have been
used by various Indigenous communities
in their healing and spiritual ceremonies for millennia. In the 1950s and 1960s, western therapists, psychiatrists and researchers began looking into whether these drugs could be used to manage mental-health conditions. However, the approval of the Controlled Substances Act halted this research, up until about a decade ago.
Now, researchers at the UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics are set to begin a study looking into how...
