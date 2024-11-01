Qatar Obtains Full Membership In Global Privacy Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar obtained full membership in the Global Privacy Assembly yesterday, and this was announced during the 46th Annual of the Assembly, which is being held from October 28 to November 1, 2024 in the jersey- United Kingdom.

This achievement represents international recognition of the State of Qatar's growing role in promoting and protecting the rights of individuals in the digital environment, and evidence of its commitment to implementing the best international standards in protecting personal data.

In this regard, the National Personal Data Privacy Office, affiliated with the National Cyber Security Agency, stressed that the transition of membership from observer to full membership enhances the role of the State of Qatar in the international arena as a supporter of data protection principles.

The National Personal Data Privacy Office expressed their pride in this achievement, which places the State of Qatar among the world's leading countries in this field, and enhances its efforts to exchange expertise with international institutions to develop effective policies and strategies to protect the privacy of personal data.

This achievement also represents an additional step in Qatar's path towards achieving the 2030 vision, which aims to build a safe and prosperous digital society.

The National Office is working to supervise the implementation of Law No. 13 of 2016 on the Protection of Personal Data Privacy, which contributes to ensuring the digital rights of individuals in the country, by establishing the necessary controls and appropriate guidelines for the safe handling of personal data. It also works to enhance the State of Qatar's contribution as an active member in relevant regional and international forums.