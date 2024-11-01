Ethernet Switch Market Forecast 2022-2031: Unveiling Trends And Opportunities For Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ethernet Switch Growth

Ethernet Switch Market Expected to Reach $26.1 Billion by 2031-Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Ethernet Switch Market By Type (Modular Ethernet Switches, Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches), By Configuration (Unmanaged, Smart, Managed L2, Managed L3, Divided), By Speed (1G, 10 G, 25 G, 40 G, 100 G, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". The ethernet switch market was valued at $17.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:An ethernet switch is a multiport network switch or LAN switch that connects all the computer networking devices on a computer. These industrial-grade Ethernet switches are particularly designed for connecting devices in industrial network environments that are subject to extreme operating temperatures of -40°C to 75°C, shocks, and vibrations. Such types of Ethernet switches find applications in industrial and factory automation; rail and intelligent transportation systems (ITSs); marine; and oil and gas sectors.In addition, factors such as an increase in the adoption of Ethernet switches due to their benefits and a rise in the need to ensure efficiency in communication infrastructure in the automotive & transport environment drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in the application of Ethernet switches in industrial infrastructures such as smart grid, intelligent rail & traffic, security & surveillance, and other utilities fuels the market growth.According to the Ethernet switch market analysis , the fixed configuration Ethernet switches segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. The managed L3 segment accounted for around 72.8% market share in 2021. The market for Ethernet switches is driven by several important factors that have accelerated the market's growth. The use of Ethernet switches has increased significantly as a result of the rising need for high-speed data transmission and network connection across a variety of industries, including telecommunications, data centers, and cloud computing. Businesses and organizations need scalable and effective network infrastructures to accommodate the increasing data volumes as a result of the exponential rise of IoT devices and data traffic. Additionally, to support seamless connection and data transmission, the move towards digitalization and the growth of smart city projects further increase the demand for strong and dependable Ethernet switches.This is attributed to the growing need for advanced control over the network along with rapidly increasing applications requiring network traffic monitoring and high bandwidth. In addition to this, as the world has become more connected, advanced networking technologies such as Ethernet switches, are being adopted for industrial applications.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the Ethernet switch market size. The decline in demand for Ethernet switches has significantly impacted the demand for energy storage solutions during the pandemic. Further, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdowns implemented by governments across the globe has restrained the ethernet switch market growth during the pandemic. However, the rise in demand for the Internet of Things and machine learning solutions has led to the growth of the Ethernet switch market share post-pandemic.The Ethernet switch market key players profiled in the report include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise International, Allied Telesis, Inc., Arista, Belden Inc., Black Box Network Services, Broadcom, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., H3C, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HUAWEI, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks, Moxa Inc., Siemens, TRENDnet, Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY- In 2021, the modular ethernet switches segment was the major revenue contributor to the ethernet switch industry and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.- The managed L3 and managed L2 segments together accounted for around 84.1% of the ethernet switch market trends in 2021.- The 1G segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period.- North America contributed to the major ethernet switch market share, accounting for more than 42.4% share in 2021. Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

