KALMAR CORPORATION, INTERIM REPORT JANUARY–SEPTEMBER 2024, 1 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 9:00 AM (EET) Kalmar's interim report January–September 2024: Record-high profitability in the third quarter

Trading in Kalmar's class B shares commenced on 1 July and the last demerger milestones including system separations were finalised in early September

The comparable operating margin amounted to 13.5 (13.2) percent in the third quarter, presenting a record-high profitability on lower sales volumes

Services segment's comparable operating profit margin reached 18.3 (16.1) in the third quarter

Orders received totalled EUR 416 (392) million in the third quarter, demand remaining sequentially on a stable level

Eco portfolio1 sales represented 40 (35) percent of consolidated sales

Equipment's orders received totalled EUR 284 (266) million and Services' totalled EUR 132 (126) million in the third quarter Outlook specified for 2024.

July–September 2024 in brief:

Orders received increased by 6 percent and totalled EUR 416 (392) million

Order book amounted to EUR 905 (31 Dec 2023: 1,024) million at the end of the period

Sales decreased by 16 percent and totalled EUR 425 (503) million

Eco portfolio sales represented 40 (35) percent of consolidated sales

Eco portfolio sales decreased by 2 percent and totalled EUR 172 (175) million

Operating profit was EUR 54 (59) million, representing 12.7 (11.8) percent of sales. The operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -4 (-7) million

Comparable operating profit decreased by 14 percent and amounted to EUR 57 (67) million representing 13.5 (13.2) percent of sales

Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 72 (131) million

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 36 (50) million Basic earnings per share was EUR 0.56 (0.77).2

January–September 2024 in brief:

Orders received decreased by 8 percent and totalled EUR 1,193 (1,300) million

Order book amounted to EUR 905 (31 Dec 2023: 1,024) million at the end of the period

Sales decreased by 17 percent and totalled EUR 1,280 (1,540) million

Eco portfolio sales represented 40 (34) percent of consolidated sales

Eco portfolio sales decreased by 0.2 percent and totalled EUR 516 (517) million

Operating profit was EUR 136 (187) million, representing 10.6 (12.1) percent of sales. The operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -28 (-7) million

Comparable operating profit decreased by 16 percent and amounted to EUR 164 (194) million representing 12.8 (12.6) percent of sales

Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 185 (128) million

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 101 (150) million Basic earnings per share was EUR 1.57 (2.34).2

Outlook for 2024 specified Kalmar expects its comparable operating profit margin to be above 12 percent in 2024. Previous outlook (published 1 July 2024): Kalmar expected its comparable operating profit margin as a standalone company to be above 11 percent in 2024.



Vision and strategy Kalmar is a market leader in heavy material handling equipment with deep-rooted foundations in customer proximity, attractive market, experienced and talented people and strong financial profile. Kalmar's industry and customers are facing pressure from different megatrends, which drive renewal across the whole industry. Kalmar is working to solve the challenges customers face, the most significant of which are:

Safety

Productivity

Decarbonisation and electrification

Changing logistics landscape

Labour shortage Intelligent operations. To address these challenges, Kalmar is focusing on three strategic areas:

Investing in sustainable innovation in the area of decarbonised and electric equipment, and equipment with driver assistance and autonomous functions to create added customer value

Growing services by driving growth and profitability by increasing the capture rate of spare part orders for Kalmar's installed base, increasing the share of recurring business through service contracts and creating customer lifecycle value through an intelligent service offering Driving excellence by improving profitability and cash flow generation to fund further investments into R&D and organic growth, inorganic growth and distributing profits to shareholders.

Performance targets Kalmar's Board of Directors has set the following performance targets for 2028: Financial targets

Sales growth of 5 percent p.a. over the cycle;

Comparable operating profit margin of 15 percent; ROCE above 25 percent;

Capital structure and sustainability framework

Aligned with SBTi targets with 1.5 °C commitment;3

Leverage (Net debt to EBITDA) under 2x; Dividend payout ratio of 30-50 percent per annum.



Corporate information and basis for preparation Kalmar Corporation was formed as a result of the partial demerger from Cargotec Corporation (“demerger”), which was completed on 30 June 2024. The trading in Kalmar Corporation shares on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki commenced on 1 July 2024. In this interim report, financial information is presented on an actual basis for the consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September and at 30 June 2024, and on a carve-out basis for the earlier periods. Statement of income is presented on an actual basis for the third quarter of 2024 and on a carve-out basis for all previous periods. The differences in carve-out and actual basis of preparation impacts the presentation of certain key figures. Key figures calculated based on equity, interest bearing debt and net debt are presented only for 30 June 2024 and 30 September 2024 information as the previous periods with carve-out information do not reflect the capital structure and financing of Kalmar Group. Key figures based on number of shares are calculated based on the number of shares upon listing of Kalmar Corporation on 1 July 2024 for all the periods before listing. Key figures that are based on market value or trading volume are not presented for periods prior to 1 July 2024. The carve-out financial statements do not necessarily reflect what the financials would have been had Kalmar operated as an independent consolidated group and had it therefore presented stand-alone consolidated financial information during the periods presented. Further, the carve-out financial information may not be indicative of Kalmar's future performance. The carve-out reporting principles are described in note 2. Basis of preparation.

Kalmar's key figures

MEUR Q3/24 Q3/23 Change Q1–Q3/24 Q1–Q3/23 Change 2023 Carve-out Carve-out Carve-out Orders received 416 392 6% 1,193 1,300 -8% 1,705 Order book, end of period 905 1,172 -23% 905 1,172 -23% 1,024 Sales 425 503 -16% 1,280 1,540 -17% 2,050 Eco portfolio sales 172 175 -2% 516 517 -0.2% 718 Eco portfolio sales, % of sales 40% 35% 40% 34% 35% Operating profit 53.9 59.4 -9% 135.6 187.0 -27% 240.2 Operating profit, % 12.7% 11.8% 10.6% 12.1% 11.7% Comparable operating profit 57.5 66.5 -14% 163.7 194.5 -16% 254.7 Comparable operating profit, % 13.5% 13.2% 12.8% 12.6% 12.4% Profit before taxes 49.0 61.1 -20% 136.5 188.1 -27% 241.5 Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes 71.8 131.3 -45% 184.8 127.9 45% 256.8 Profit for the period 36.2 49.7 -27% 100.9 150.4 -33% 193.8 Basic earnings per share, EUR* 0.56 0.77 -27% 1.57 2.34 -33% 3.01 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 98 -200 > 100% 98 -200 > 100% -123 Gearing, % 16.0% n/a 16.0% n/a n/a Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA** 0.4 n/a 0.4 n/a n/a Return on capital employed (ROCE), last 12 months, % 19.3% 23.2% 19.3% 23.2% 24.4% Personnel, end of period 5,151 5,186 -1% 5,151 5,186 -1% 4,991 * Periods before the listing of Kalmar Corporation on 1 July 2024 are calculated based on the number of shares at the listing moment. ** Last 12 months' EBITDA

Statement of income is presented on an actual basis for the third quarter of 2024 and on a carve-out basis for all prior periods. Consolidated balance sheet is presented on actual basis as at 30 September and at 30 June 2024, and on a carve-out basis for the earlier periods. Gearing, % and interest bearing net debt / EBITDA are presented only for 30 September 2024 information as the previous periods with carve-out information do not reflect the capital structure and financing of Kalmar Group.



President & CEO Sami Niiranen: Strong profitability driven by successful business performance

I am pleased to share with you Kalmar's third quarter 2024 results, which demonstrate continued progress in our journey as an independent, publicly listed company. This quarter was robust, we delivered strong profitability and advanced our strategic initiatives, further solidifying our position as a global leader in heavy material handling solutions. In September we reached one last major milestone in the demerger and listing process when the separation of all the IT systems was successfully completed. I am incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as a standalone company.

Our continued focus on commercial and operational excellence enabled us to deliver a record-strong profitability in the third quarter. Overall demand has remained stable despite some prolonged softness in the North American market, particularly in the distribution customer segment, where volumes have come down this year. Our orders received amounted to EUR 416 million with an increase of 6 percent year-on-year, presenting a sequentially stable demand. Sales declined by 16 percent from the previous year and amounted to EUR 425 million, impacted by slower market activity and lower order book compared to last year. Our sales pipeline remains healthy, and while quarterly order intake can fluctuate depending on the timing of customer decision making, we are confident in our ability to meet our long-term goals, as the underlying demand drivers remain good. The services sales remained more stable than the equipment sales, providing resilience and margin improvement.

We continued to generate good profits on the lower sales volumes. The comparable operating profit margin amounted to 13.5 percent, presenting a record-high profitability driven by successful commercial performance, cost savings executed during 2023 and 2024, as well as active product cost management. The comparable operating profit amounted to EUR 57.5 million and cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes January-September was EUR 185 million. Our healthy leverage ratio of 0.4x positions us well for continued success.

In July following the completion of the partial demerger we updated our profitability guidance for this year as a standalone company. As a result of continued solid business performance in Q3 we now specify our guidance and estimate our comparable operating profit margin to be above 12 percent in 2024. However, we are not expecting our profitability to improve sequentially in Q4 versus Q3.

Our strategic priorities remain focused on driving sustainable growth by leading the industry towards electrification, accelerating service growth, and driving business excellence. In the third quarter, 40 percent of our total sales were attributed to our eco portfolio, highlighting our commitment to sustainable solutions. As part of our R&D focus we have decided to expand our Ljungby Innovation Center by building a world class test center, which will enable us to conduct more comprehensive testing and development of our equipment and technologies. Additionally, we launched heavy forklift production in Shanghai to better serve our customers globally. In this quarter we were also pleased to announce a new partnership with CES Srl, an Italian manufacturer of super-sized heavy-duty material handling equipment, which will enable us to offer our customers an even more comprehensive range of solutions. Our extensive installed base of 65,000 machines globally continues to provide a strong foundation for service growth, which we are further accelerating through innovative offerings and digital solutions.

We continued to make significant progress with our Driving Excellence initiative, which is crucial to achieving our long-term performance targets. As part of this and to further enhance our operational excellence and competitiveness, we are reviewing our operating model and merging certain functions to streamline decision-making and improve efficiency. As communicated in August, we plan to achieve approximately EUR 50 million in gross efficiency improvements by the end of 2026, supporting our goal of a 15 percent comparable operating profit margin by 2028.

We remain focused on executing our strategic priorities, driving innovation, and further strengthening our position, with a commitment to profitable growth. I am grateful to our dedicated employees worldwide for their hard work and to our customers and shareholders for their trust in our company.



Reporting segments' key figures

Orders received

MEUR Q3/24 Q3/23 Change Q1–Q3/24 Q1–Q3/23 Change 2023 Carve-out Carve-out Carve-out Equipment 284 266 7% 769 897 -14% 1,167 Services 132 126 5% 424 403 5% 538 Other 0 0 0 0 0 Total 416 392 6% 1,193 1,300 -8% 1,705

Order book

MEUR 30 Sep 2024 31 Dec 2023 Change Carve-out Equipment 797 928 -14% Services 103 90 14% Other 5 7 -24% Total 905 1,024 -12%

Sales

MEUR Q3/24 Q3/23 Change Q1–Q3/24 Q1–Q3/23 Change 2023 Carve-out Carve-out Carve-out Equipment 285 354 -19% 867 1,083 -20% 1,442 Services 139 135 3% 414 422 -2% 567 Other 1 14 -96% 0 35 -99% 41 Elimination of internal sales 0 0 -1 0 0 Total 425 503 -16% 1,280 1,540 -17% 2,050



Operating profit

MEUR Q3/24 Q3/23 Change Q1–Q3/24 Q1–Q3/23 Change 2023 Carve-out Carve-out Carve-out Equipment 38.9 51.4 -24% 114.6 152.1 -25% 201.8 Services 25.4 21.8 17% 72.2 74.4 -3% 95.6 Other -10.3 -13.7 25% -51.2 -39.5 -29% -57.2 Total 53.9 59.4 -9% 135.6 187.0 -27% 240.2

Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q3/24 Q3/23 Change Q1–Q3/24 Q1–Q3/23 Change 2023 Carve-out Carve-out Carve-out Equipment 38.9 51.4 -24% 114.6 152.1 -25% 201.8 Services 25.4 21.8 17% 72.2 74.4 -3% 95.6 Other -6.8 -6.7 -3% -23.0 -32.1 28% -42.7 Total 57.5 66.5 -14% 163.7 194.5 -16% 254.7

Comparable operating profit, %

MEUR Q3/24 Q3/23 Change Q1–Q3/24 Q1–Q3/23 Change 2023 Carve-out %-points Carve-out %-points Carve-out Equipment 13.6% 14.5% -0.9 13.2% 14.0% -0.8 14.0% Services 18.3% 16.1% 2.1 17.4% 17.6% -0.2 16.9% Other n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 13.5% 13.2% 0.3 12.8% 12.6% 0.2 12.4%



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.

1 The eco portfolio includes the equipment and services that are defined to be either aligned with the EU Taxonomy or expected to be aligned in the near future.

2 Periods before the listing of Kalmar Corporation on 1 July 2024 are calculated based on the number of shares at the listing moment.

3 Plan following criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative.

