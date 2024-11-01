Russians Shelled Zaporizhzhia Region 287 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the invaders struck 287 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian carried out 8 air strikes on Tavriysk, Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka. 153 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka. 3 MLRS hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 123 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka,” the statement said.

Russians attack fire station in, two rescuers wounded

Fedorov emphasized that there were 16 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As reported, the Russian army has increased the range of guided aerial bombs , which it continues to use to shell Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA