عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Devender Rana's Demise Shocking: PM Modi

Devender Rana's Demise Shocking: PM Modi


11/1/2024 2:08:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed shock at the death of BJP MLA and veteran Jammu and Kashmir leader Devender Singh Rana.

PM Modi said on X,“Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji's untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir's progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in J-K.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rana (59), Union Minister Jitendra Singh's brother, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana's Faridabad, where he passed away.

Rana was a stalwart leader of the Jammu region and leading face of the National Conference, especially in the Jammu region, for decades before he joined the BJP in 2021.

Read Also BJP MLA Devender Rana Passes Away

He won the recent assembly polls from the Nagrota constituency with the highest margin in Jammu and Kashmir.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN01112024000215011059ID1108840568


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search